Area Near Rayburn House in DC Closed Shortly Following Reports of ‘Mysterious Package’
Area Near Rayburn House in DC Closed Shortly Following Reports of ‘Mysterious Package’
Road in US Capitol Are Closed by Police Due to ‘Mysterious Package’
2022-01-09T21:37+0000
2022-01-09T21:37+0000
The US Capitol Police blocked the area close to the Rayburn House office building on Sunday after reports claimed a “suspicious package“ was located there.The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency warned that Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and First Street SE was closed after around 8 am, citing “police activity.“Staff and other personnel were reportedly directed by the police to avoid the area “until further notice.“
us, road, terrorist threat, us capitol police (uscp)

Area Near Rayburn House in DC Closed Shortly Following Reports of 'Mysterious Package'

21:37 GMT 09.01.2022
© AP Photo / Cliff OwenThe Rayburn House Office Building, where the House Permanet Select Commitee on Intelligence offices and hearing room are located, is seen in Washington, Thursday, April 18, 2019.
The Rayburn House Office Building, where the House Permanet Select Commitee on Intelligence offices and hearing room are located, is seen in Washington, Thursday, April 18, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© AP Photo / Cliff Owen
Alexandra Kashirina
An “all clear“ was issued later by the USCP, media reports said, adding that the road and barricade closures would be cleared immediately.
The US Capitol Police blocked the area close to the Rayburn House office building on Sunday after reports claimed a “suspicious package“ was located there.
The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency warned that Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and First Street SE was closed after around 8 am, citing “police activity.“
Staff and other personnel were reportedly directed by the police to avoid the area “until further notice.“
Popular comments
