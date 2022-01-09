https://sputniknews.com/20220109/area-near-rayburn-house-in-dc-closed-shortly-following-reports-of-mysterious-package-1092140241.html

Area Near Rayburn House in DC Closed Shortly Following Reports of ‘Mysterious Package’

The US Capitol Police blocked the area close to the Rayburn House office building on Sunday after reports claimed a “suspicious package“ was located there.The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency warned that Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and First Street SE was closed after around 8 am, citing “police activity.“Staff and other personnel were reportedly directed by the police to avoid the area “until further notice.“

