The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Afghan Women Protest Against Kidnapping of Prominent Taliban Critic
17:33 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 17:49 GMT 09.01.2022)
© AFP 2021 / HOSHANG HASHIMIAfghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on September 3, 2021.
KABUL (Sputnik) - Afghan women took to the streets of Kabul to protest the abduction of an outspoken critic of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), prominent Kabul University professor Faizullah Jalal, a source said on Sunday.
On Saturday, the professor's family said that the Taliban had taken away Jalal in an unknown direction.
Women protesters rally in the streets of the Afghan capital, chanting that freedom of speech is not a crime and condemning the actions of the Taliban.
Women protesters on the streets of Kabul demanding the release of Faizullah Jalal, Kabul university professor who was detained by the Taliban. They chant justice justice death to idiotism. pic.twitter.com/ahKzJcLmDc— Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) January 9, 2022
Jalal has made several appearances on television talk shows since the fall of the US-backed government in August, blaming the Taliban government for the worsening economic crisis and criticizing the movement for forceful monopolization of power.