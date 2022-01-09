Registration was successful!
International
2022-01-09
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/afghan-women-protest-against-kidnapping-of-prominent-taliban-critic-1092136876.html
Afghan Women Protest Against Kidnapping of Prominent Taliban Critic
Afghan Women Protest Against Kidnapping of Prominent Taliban Critic
Afghan women took to the streets of Kabul to protest the abduction of an outspoken critic of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), prominent Kabul University professor Faizullah Jalal, a source said on Sunday.
afghanistan
afghanistan
women
protest
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1083794987_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_baabf3c2fadfa243386d09982f144a1c.jpg
On Saturday, the professor's family said that the Taliban had taken away Jalal in an unknown direction.Women protesters rally in the streets of the Afghan capital, chanting that freedom of speech is not a crime and condemning the actions of the Taliban.Jalal has made several appearances on television talk shows since the fall of the US-backed government in August, blaming the Taliban government for the worsening economic crisis and criticizing the movement for forceful monopolization of power.
Afghan Women Protest Against Kidnapping of Prominent Taliban Critic

Afghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on September 3, 2021.
Afghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on September 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / HOSHANG HASHIMI
KABUL (Sputnik) - Afghan women took to the streets of Kabul to protest the abduction of an outspoken critic of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), prominent Kabul University professor Faizullah Jalal, a source said on Sunday.
On Saturday, the professor's family said that the Taliban had taken away Jalal in an unknown direction.
Women protesters rally in the streets of the Afghan capital, chanting that freedom of speech is not a crime and condemning the actions of the Taliban.
Jalal has made several appearances on television talk shows since the fall of the US-backed government in August, blaming the Taliban government for the worsening economic crisis and criticizing the movement for forceful monopolization of power.
