Afghan Women Protest Against Kidnapping of Prominent Taliban Critic

Afghan women took to the streets of Kabul to protest the abduction of an outspoken critic of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), prominent Kabul University professor Faizullah Jalal, a source said on Sunday.

2022-01-09T17:33+0000

2022-01-09T17:33+0000

2022-01-09T17:49+0000

afghanistan

afghanistan

women

protest

On Saturday, the professor's family said that the Taliban had taken away Jalal in an unknown direction.Women protesters rally in the streets of the Afghan capital, chanting that freedom of speech is not a crime and condemning the actions of the Taliban.Jalal has made several appearances on television talk shows since the fall of the US-backed government in August, blaming the Taliban government for the worsening economic crisis and criticizing the movement for forceful monopolization of power.

afghanistan

2022

afghanistan, women, protest