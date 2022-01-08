Ye & Jared Kushner Cozy up at Casual Dinner in Miami - Photo
West, 44, and Trump's former senior advisor, 40, were seen at the Italian restaurant, Carbone in Miami Beach. According to the rapper, the two discussed books.
Kanye West, who now goes by “Ye”, and Jared Kushner were spotted having dinner in Miami Thursday night.
Anyone might expect the two wealthy, high-powered businessmen to be having a power dinner, but a source told Page Six, “It was a purely private dinner, [with no] business agenda.”
West, who has his own fashion line, wore a $995 neon yellow Balenciaga sweatshirt along with a pair of destroyed black jeans, knee-high black Red Wing boots, sunglasses, and one black glove.
After January of last year when former President Trump’s term ended, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Kushner moved to Miami with their 3 kids where they leased a luxury condo.
Ye has been seen to frequent Carbone on more than one occasion. Ye and Julia Fox, the Italian-American filmmaker and actress, were seen dining at the same location on New Year’s Day. But Fox and Ivanka Trump must have been busy, as the two were absent from the dinner on Thursday night.
According to Kushner, he and Kanye West have been friends for longer than a decade.
“Kanye has been a friend for ten years,” Kushner told Fox News in 2020. “He’s a very very special person. He’s a very successful music artist, he’s a very successful designer, he’s been very successful in a lot of things he has done.”
West has been an open supporter of his friend’s father-in-law, former President Trump (despite some controversial comments). Kanye took heat from media outlets, other celebrities, and the public when he wore a MAGA hat on SNL in 2018.