Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Biden Addresses Colorado's Recent Wildfires, Response Measures
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/ye--jared-kushner-cozy-up-at-casual-dinner-in-miami---photo-1092104850.html
Ye & Jared Kushner Cozy up at Casual Dinner in Miami - Photo
Ye & Jared Kushner Cozy up at Casual Dinner in Miami - Photo
West, 44, and Trump's former senior advisor, 40, were seen at the Italian restaurant, Carbone in Miami Beach. According to the rapper, the two discussed books. 08.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-08T00:17+0000
2022-01-08T00:22+0000
kanye west
us
dinner
trump
jared kushner
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091509397_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_d072709f07a6c42e2e3f048933790047.jpg
Kanye West, who now goes by “Ye”, and Jared Kushner were spotted having dinner in Miami Thursday night.West, who has his own fashion line, wore a $995 neon yellow Balenciaga sweatshirt along with a pair of destroyed black jeans, knee-high black Red Wing boots, sunglasses, and one black glove.After January of last year when former President Trump’s term ended, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Kushner moved to Miami with their 3 kids where they leased a luxury condo.Ye has been seen to frequent Carbone on more than one occasion. Ye and Julia Fox, the Italian-American filmmaker and actress, were seen dining at the same location on New Year’s Day. But Fox and Ivanka Trump must have been busy, as the two were absent from the dinner on Thursday night.According to Kushner, he and Kanye West have been friends for longer than a decade. West has been an open supporter of his friend’s father-in-law, former President Trump (despite some controversial comments). Kanye took heat from media outlets, other celebrities, and the public when he wore a MAGA hat on SNL in 2018.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091509397_242:0:2746:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_ed6ee5cf76b16bb5c32bfddb8c5867fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kanye west, us, dinner, trump, jared kushner, viral

Ye & Jared Kushner Cozy up at Casual Dinner in Miami - Photo

00:17 GMT 08.01.2022 (Updated: 00:22 GMT 08.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonFILE - Jared Kushner does a television interview at the White House on Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal. Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Kushner’s book will come out in early 2022
FILE - Jared Kushner does a television interview at the White House on Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal. Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Kushner’s book will come out in early 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
West, 44, and Trump's former senior advisor, 40, were seen at the Italian restaurant, Carbone in Miami Beach. According to the rapper, the two discussed books.
Kanye West, who now goes by “Ye”, and Jared Kushner were spotted having dinner in Miami Thursday night.

Anyone might expect the two wealthy, high-powered businessmen to be having a power dinner, but a source told Page Six, “It was a purely private dinner, [with no] business agenda.”

West, who has his own fashion line, wore a $995 neon yellow Balenciaga sweatshirt along with a pair of destroyed black jeans, knee-high black Red Wing boots, sunglasses, and one black glove.
After January of last year when former President Trump’s term ended, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Kushner moved to Miami with their 3 kids where they leased a luxury condo.
Ye has been seen to frequent Carbone on more than one occasion. Ye and Julia Fox, the Italian-American filmmaker and actress, were seen dining at the same location on New Year’s Day. But Fox and Ivanka Trump must have been busy, as the two were absent from the dinner on Thursday night.
According to Kushner, he and Kanye West have been friends for longer than a decade.
“Kanye has been a friend for ten years,” Kushner told Fox News in 2020. “He’s a very very special person. He’s a very successful music artist, he’s a very successful designer, he’s been very successful in a lot of things he has done.”
West has been an open supporter of his friend’s father-in-law, former President Trump (despite some controversial comments). Kanye took heat from media outlets, other celebrities, and the public when he wore a MAGA hat on SNL in 2018.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:25 GMTRussia Believes Kazakhstan Civil Unrest Provoked By External Forces to Disrupt Security & Integrity
00:22 GMTBiden Addresses Colorado's Recent Wildfires, Response Measures
00:17 GMTYe & Jared Kushner Cozy up at Casual Dinner in Miami - Photo
YesterdayWhite House, Western Media Shift Gears as Kazakhstan’s Tokayev Gets ‘Russian-Backed Strongman’ Label
YesterdayPrince Andrew's Accuser Virginia Roberts-Giuffre Won't Agree to Out-of-Court Settlement - Report
YesterdayTrump Slams Dems’ Jan 6 Commemorations as ‘Phony Event’, Compares Biden to ‘Insecure Dictators’
YesterdayHarris' New Communications Chief Rags on Her & Biden in Old Posts
YesterdayReports That US Ready to Discuss Pulling Back Troops From Eastern Europe Not Accurate - State Dept
YesterdayFarage Fires Shot Across BoJo’s Bow on Channel Migrants and 'Net Zero' Taxes
YesterdayUN Spokesperson Says Killing of Police, Protesters in Kazakhstan 'Unacceptable'
Yesterday’Coincidence?’ US, Foreign NGOs May Have Played Key Role in Social Unrest in Kazakhstan, Expert Says
YesterdayBiden Says COVID-19 Here to Stay But New Normal ‘Does Not Have to Be’
YesterdayUS Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Biden Administration COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Cases
YesterdayThree Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Black Man Ahmaud Arbery
YesterdayCDC Shortens Wait Time to Receive Booster Shot for Moderna Recipients
YesterdayChina Announces New Post of Special Envoy to Horn of Africa as US Assigns New Diplomat to Region
YesterdayUS FAA Says Disruptions to Flights Still Possible Due to 5G Despite Deal With AT&T, Verizon
YesterdayNancy Pelosi Invites Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address on 1 March
YesterdayEx-US Envoy Believes American Troops Won't Leave Iraq Anytime Soon Despite Ending 'Combat Mission'
YesterdayWinter Weather Wreaks Havoc Across US, With Over 90 Million People Affected by Snowstorms