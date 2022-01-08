https://sputniknews.com/20220108/weekly-news-wrap-up-ukraine-faces-nazi-backlash-csto-sends-peacekeepers-to-kazakhstan-1092104545.html

Weekly News Wrap Up; Ukraine Faces Nazi Backlash; CSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan

Weekly News Wrap Up; Ukraine Faces Nazi Backlash; CSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan

The situation in Kazakhstan is still unstable as thousands of peacekeeper troops arrive to assist the government against armed gangs. 08.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-08T15:49+0000

2022-01-08T15:49+0000

2022-01-08T15:50+0000

ukraine

kazakhstan

peacekeepers

jcpoa

the critical hour

omicron strain

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092104519_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_2f13d098b868db4b145396853e6562a7.png

Weekly News Wrap Up; Ukraine Faces Nazi Backlash; CSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan The situation in Kazakhstan is still unstable as thousands of peacekeeper troops arrive to assist the government against armed gangs.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Russia is demanding that the international community come together and take action against Ukraine for its glorification of the Nazi ideology. Also, European leaders are feeling left out and looking to find a way to inject themselves into the bilateral security talks between the US and Russia.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The Omicron wave is having a dramatic effect on the economy as millions of businesses are unable to field enough workers to maintain normal operations. Also, the jobless rate and other economic indicators are showing that the omicron is having a dramatic effect on economic outcomes.Dr. David Oualaalou, author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss Kazakhstan. The situation in Kazakhstan is still unstable as thousands of peacekeeper troops arrive to assist the government against armed gangs.Dr. Clarence Lusane, author, professor, and activist, and Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, join us to discuss domestic politics. The US experienced over 400 gun deaths over the first 4 days of 2022. This does not include another 300 people who were wounded. Also, Democrats are looking for a plan to keep the Senate.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, join us to discuss foreign policy. We discuss the upcoming talks between US and Russian officials over the crisis on the Eastern European border. Also, we talk about the crisis in Kazakhstan and the Iran nuclear deal negotiations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ukraine

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

ukraine, kazakhstan, peacekeepers, jcpoa, the critical hour, omicron strain, аудио, radio