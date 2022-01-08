Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/watch-bbc-journo-get-struck-in-face-by-snow-while-reporting-in-dc-1092122040.html
Watch BBC Journo Get Struck in Face by Snow While Reporting in DC
Watch BBC Journo Get Struck in Face by Snow While Reporting in DC
Watch BBC Journo Smashed Snow in The Face While Reporting in DC
2022-01-08T21:45+0000
2022-01-08T21:45+0000
washington dc
journalist
snow
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092122015_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1c7cb4b5d611456be2a36405374b037d.jpg
Reporter Laura Trevelyan got caught by a sweeping snow blizzard as she was shooting a news piece in front of the snow-covered Capitol building earlier this week.In the footage posted online, Trevelyan's operator is heard giggling off-screen as the journalist turned away, trying to shield her face from a flurry of snow.The reporter captioned the video “close encounter with a snow drift.”Trevelyan’s piece was related to the anniversary of the tragic events that took place at the Capitol a year ago, when a mob of protesters breached the building in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092122015_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2597a8d244cdbca92958a1a94cd90847.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
washington dc, journalist, snow, viral

Watch BBC Journo Get Struck in Face by Snow While Reporting in DC

21:45 GMT 08.01.2022
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERJamie Earl uses cross country skis while passing East Capitol Street, amid a snow storm on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2022
Jamie Earl uses cross country skis while passing East Capitol Street, amid a snow storm on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
A day earlier, heavy snowfall bombarded several US states. In the US capital, schools and federal offices have been closed amid the winter havoc.
Reporter Laura Trevelyan got caught by a sweeping snow blizzard as she was shooting a news piece in front of the snow-covered Capitol building earlier this week.
In the footage posted online, Trevelyan's operator is heard giggling off-screen as the journalist turned away, trying to shield her face from a flurry of snow.
The reporter captioned the video “close encounter with a snow drift.”
Trevelyan’s piece was related to the anniversary of the tragic events that took place at the Capitol a year ago, when a mob of protesters breached the building in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:45 GMTWatch BBC Journo Get Struck in Face by Snow While Reporting in DC
21:31 GMTJanuary 6 House Committee Plans to Summon Mike Pence to Voluntarily Testify - Report
20:57 GMTChris Noth's Friends Worried Actor ‘Feels Like His Life Is Over’ - Report
18:55 GMTPower Outages Sweep All of Lebanon, Reports Say
18:48 GMTPhotos of Djokovic Socialising in December When He Says He Had COVID Emerge Online
18:26 GMTCypriot Scientists Detect Hybrid Coronavirus Strain of Delta, Omicron Variants
18:13 GMTSinead O'Connor Slams Irish Authorities Over Son's Suspected Suicide
17:31 GMTWhite House's Tweet Claiming Biden Created More Jobs Than Any US President 'Ever' Grilled Online
17:17 GMTUkrainian President Urges US Senators to Pass Bill on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
17:03 GMT'Progress is Possible': US Has No Plans to Deploy Offensive Missile Systems in Ukraine - Official
16:33 GMTOmicron is ‘Ray of Light’ for End of COVID-19 Pandemic, UK Expert Says
16:05 GMTBiden Trying to 'Work Around Congress' to Get Votes for Vax Mandate After SCOTUS Session - Report
16:05 GMTKazakhstan: Almaty Hospital Employee Recalls Armed Attack Against Healthcare Facility During Riots
15:47 GMTTehran Condemns WSJ Op-Ed Advising Biden on Striking Iranian Nuclear Facilities
15:42 GMTLionel Messi Still Has Chance to Win FIFA Men's Player Award
15:25 GMTChip in, Ma! Queen Could Be Asked to Fund Prince Andrew's Settlement With Accuser, Media Says
14:59 GMTFully Vaccinated Swedish Crown Princess Victoria Tests Positive for COVID-19
14:44 GMTJames Webb Space Telescope Finishes Unfolding
14:39 GMTThousands of North Koreans Assemble for Rally to Back Kim Jong-un's Plans for Upgrading Military
14:14 GMTProtesters Gathering in Paris to Raise Their Voices Against New Vaccine Pass