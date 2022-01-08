Watch BBC Journo Get Struck in Face by Snow While Reporting in DC

Reporter Laura Trevelyan got caught by a sweeping snow blizzard as she was shooting a news piece in front of the snow-covered Capitol building earlier this week.In the footage posted online, Trevelyan's operator is heard giggling off-screen as the journalist turned away, trying to shield her face from a flurry of snow.The reporter captioned the video “close encounter with a snow drift.”Trevelyan’s piece was related to the anniversary of the tragic events that took place at the Capitol a year ago, when a mob of protesters breached the building in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.
