US to Table Proposals on Placement of Missiles in Europe in Talks With Russia, Media Says

The US will be bringing proposals on the deployment of missiles and the scope of military drills in Europe to the negotiating table with Russia, The Washington Post has reported, citing anonymous sources.
The US and Russia will hold comprehensive talks on security in Europe on 10 January. Moscow will also discuss the topic with NATO on 12 January. The meetings were prompted by tensions around Ukraine as the West expressed concerns that Russia might "invade" it in the near future – an allegation that the Kremlin strongly rejected.
