https://sputniknews.com/20220108/us-to-table-proposals-on-placement-of-missiles-in-europe-in-talks-with-russia-media-says-1092119943.html

US to Table Proposals on Placement of Missiles in Europe in Talks With Russia, Media Says

US to Table Proposals on Placement of Missiles in Europe in Talks With Russia, Media Says

The US and Russia will hold comprehensive talks on security in Europe on 10 January. Moscow will also discuss the topic with NATO on 12 January. The meetings... 08.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-08T17:03+0000

2022-01-08T17:03+0000

2022-01-08T17:12+0000

russia

us

talks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1092119943.jpg?1641661958

The US will be bringing proposals on the deployment of missiles and the scope of military drills in Europe to the negotiating table with Russia, The Washington Post has reported, citing anonymous sources.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

russia, us, talks