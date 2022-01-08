Registration was successful!
International
US to Table Proposals on Placement of Missiles in Europe in Talks With Russia, Media Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/us-to-table-proposals-on-placement-of-missiles-in-europe-in-talks-with-russia-media-says-1092119943.html
The US and Russia will hold comprehensive talks on security in Europe on 10 January. Moscow will also discuss the topic with NATO on 12 January. The meetings... 08.01.2022, Sputnik International
russia
us
talks
russia, us, talks

US to Table Proposals on Placement of Missiles in Europe in Talks With Russia, Media Says

17:03 GMT 08.01.2022 (Updated: 17:12 GMT 08.01.2022)
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
Being updated
The US and Russia will hold comprehensive talks on security in Europe on 10 January. Moscow will also discuss the topic with NATO on 12 January. The meetings were prompted by tensions around Ukraine as the West expressed concerns that Russia might "invade" it in the near future – an allegation that the Kremlin strongly rejected.
The US will be bringing proposals on the deployment of missiles and the scope of military drills in Europe to the negotiating table with Russia, The Washington Post has reported, citing anonymous sources.
