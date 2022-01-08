https://sputniknews.com/20220108/uk-military-chief-russia-cutting-underwater-communication-cables-will-be-considered-act-of-war-1092108202.html

UK Military Chief: Russia Cutting Underwater Communication Cables Will Be Considered Act of War

UK Military Chief: Russia Cutting Underwater Communication Cables Will Be Considered Act of War

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the UK’s new chief of the defence staff, has warned that any attempt by Russia to disrupt crucial underwater communication cables could be “potentially” considered an act of war

2022-01-08T05:53+0000

2022-01-08T05:53+0000

2022-01-08T05:53+0000

russia

security

war

missiles

deployment

cables

nato

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092083884_0:627:1333:1377_1920x0_80_0_0_76a67db73d04d65871cd8f4ed5967bca.jpg

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the UK’s new chief of the defence staff, has warned that any attempt by Russia to disrupt crucial underwater communication cables could “potentially” be considered an act of war.He also underscored the importance of Britain developing “hypersonic missiles” to compete with Russia. According to the admiral, “we [the UK] haven’t [got them] and we should”.The claims followed the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) arguing that in late 2020, a Russian “hunter-killer” submarine being tracked by the HMS Northumberland (Type 23 frigate) “came into contact” with the warship’s towed array sonar.This was caught on camera by a UK Channel 5 TV crew who were shooting for the show "Warship: Life At Sea", which airs on Monday evenings.The developments come as Russia, the US, and NATO prepare to discuss Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees during ministerial meetings scheduled for next week.Negotiations to this effect between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for 10 January, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on 12 January, and the summit of Russia and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) the following day.On 17 December, Russia released proposals for security guarantees to NATO and the US, which specifically seek to prevent the alliance from expanding eastwards, and to ban the deployment of American and Russian intermediate and short-range missiles within reach of each other's territory.This unfolds amid Western media reports about an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of Moscow preparing for an “invasion”. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it has the right to relocate troops within its sovereign territory and at its own discretion, while making it clear that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

https://sputniknews.com/20211230/russia-will-seek-firm-security-guarantees-from-us-during-geneva-talks-on-10-january-1091909030.html

ECO Idiots one kinzal will shut your mouth uglysob 0

Rottie Another one bites the dust 0

4

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia, security, war, missiles, deployment, cables, nato, uk