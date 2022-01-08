https://sputniknews.com/20220108/twitter-jokes-as-elon-musk-announces-spacex-delivered-new-batch-of-starlink-with-lasers-to-orbit-1092105415.html

Twitter Jokes as Elon Musk Announces SpaceX Delivered New Batch of Starlink With 'Lasers' to Orbit

Twitter Jokes as Elon Musk Announces SpaceX Delivered New Batch of Starlink With 'Lasers' to Orbit

On Thursday, SpaceX launched its first Falcon 9 rocket of the year, successfully delivering a new stack of 49 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida and... 08.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-08T01:16+0000

2022-01-08T01:16+0000

2022-01-08T01:16+0000

elon musk

us

tech

twitter

spacex

twitter reaction

starlink

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092105624_0:91:3073:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_9a679accf6ff1a6fa2bf815a0f031f2d.jpg

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, said that his company has begun launching satellites equipped with "lasers" into orbit. In an apparent joke, the eccentric businessman tweeted a photo of the Starlinks, which earned nearly 122,000 likes as of Friday. The joke most likely was an homage to the 1997 classic comedy movie, "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," which contained a scene famous among fans for its quote "sharks with frickin' laser beams attached to their heads."However, this has been one of the company's regular satellite launches conducted since 2019, with the stated goal of covering the entire planet with affordable internet. For this purpose, SpaceX plans to launch about 12,000 satellites in the coming years.As usual, many people reacted to Musk's tweet, with some of them recalling the "lasers" scene with comments and GIFs sent in response. "Can you install sound in space so we can hear the pew pew?" asked another Twitter user.The creator of Musk's favorite cryptocurrency, dogecoin, which is backed by the richest man on the planet, attached a picture with the highest approval for Musk in his reply.Recently, Starlink dishes have been discovered to not only provide Internet service but also attract cats. An internet user recently posted a photo of five cats sleeping atop one of the receiver dishes in order to remain warm in the cold weather.And late last month, Musk reacted to criticism that his company's satellites take up too much space in Earth's orbit by asserting that "tens of billions" of spacecraft could fit in orbits around Earth.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

elon musk, us, tech, twitter, spacex, twitter reaction, starlink