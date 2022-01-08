Registration was successful!
Twitter Jokes as Elon Musk Announces SpaceX Delivered New Batch of Starlink With 'Lasers' to Orbit
Twitter Jokes as Elon Musk Announces SpaceX Delivered New Batch of Starlink With 'Lasers' to Orbit
On Thursday, SpaceX launched its first Falcon 9 rocket of the year, successfully delivering a new stack of 49 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida and... 08.01.2022, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092105624_0:91:3073:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_9a679accf6ff1a6fa2bf815a0f031f2d.jpg
Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, said that his company has begun launching satellites equipped with "lasers" into orbit. In an apparent joke, the eccentric businessman tweeted a photo of the Starlinks, which earned nearly 122,000 likes as of Friday. The joke most likely was an homage to the 1997 classic comedy movie, "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," which contained a scene famous among fans for its quote "sharks with frickin' laser beams attached to their heads."However, this has been one of the company's regular satellite launches conducted since 2019, with the stated goal of covering the entire planet with affordable internet. For this purpose, SpaceX plans to launch about 12,000 satellites in the coming years.As usual, many people reacted to Musk's tweet, with some of them recalling the "lasers" scene with comments and GIFs sent in response. "Can you install sound in space so we can hear the pew pew?" asked another Twitter user.The creator of Musk's favorite cryptocurrency, dogecoin, which is backed by the richest man on the planet, attached a picture with the highest approval for Musk in his reply.Recently, Starlink dishes have been discovered to not only provide Internet service but also attract cats. An internet user recently posted a photo of five cats sleeping atop one of the receiver dishes in order to remain warm in the cold weather.And late last month, Musk reacted to criticism that his company's satellites take up too much space in Earth's orbit by asserting that "tens of billions" of spacecraft could fit in orbits around Earth.
Twitter Jokes as Elon Musk Announces SpaceX Delivered New Batch of Starlink With 'Lasers' to Orbit

01:16 GMT 08.01.2022
© AP Photo / John RaouxIn this time-exposure photograph, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 25th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
In this time-exposure photograph, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 25th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Wednesday, April 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© AP Photo / John Raoux
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
On Thursday, SpaceX launched its first Falcon 9 rocket of the year, successfully delivering a new stack of 49 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida and landing safely at sea.
Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, said that his company has begun launching satellites equipped with "lasers" into orbit.
In an apparent joke, the eccentric businessman tweeted a photo of the Starlinks, which earned nearly 122,000 likes as of Friday.
The joke most likely was an homage to the 1997 classic comedy movie, "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," which contained a scene famous among fans for its quote "sharks with frickin' laser beams attached to their heads."
However, this has been one of the company's regular satellite launches conducted since 2019, with the stated goal of covering the entire planet with affordable internet. For this purpose, SpaceX plans to launch about 12,000 satellites in the coming years.
As usual, many people reacted to Musk's tweet, with some of them recalling the "lasers" scene with comments and GIFs sent in response.
"Freaking satellites with lasers attached to their freaking frame," one Twitter user said.
"Can you install sound in space so we can hear the pew pew?" asked another Twitter user.
The creator of Musk's favorite cryptocurrency, dogecoin, which is backed by the richest man on the planet, attached a picture with the highest approval for Musk in his reply.
Recently, Starlink dishes have been discovered to not only provide Internet service but also attract cats. An internet user recently posted a photo of five cats sleeping atop one of the receiver dishes in order to remain warm in the cold weather.
And late last month, Musk reacted to criticism that his company's satellites take up too much space in Earth's orbit by asserting that "tens of billions" of spacecraft could fit in orbits around Earth.
