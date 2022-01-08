https://sputniknews.com/20220108/tennis-australia-boss-speaks-for-first-time-on-novak-djokovic-scandal-as-tensions-escalate-1092112413.html

The ongoing scandal is around the coronavirus-related medical exemption Djokovic received, which allowed him to participate in the upcoming Australian Open, one of the four prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley has spoken for the first time on the scandal over Novak Djokovic's vaccination status as tensions grow between Canberra and Belgrade. Tiley defended the organisation’s actions amid widespread criticism, saying staff had acted professionally and done a thorough job."There's a lot of finger pointing going on and a lot of blaming going on, but I can assure you our team has done an unbelievable job and have done everything they possibly could according to all the instructions that they have been provided", he said.Tiley said that Tennis Australia "empathises" with the ongoing situation and is "working closely" with Novak Djokovic and his team.Prior to the statement, the organisation had avoided commenting on the issue, which has triggered a diplomatic scandal between Australia and Serbia.What Happened?The ongoing scandal is over the coronavirus-related medical exemption Djokovic received that allowed him to participate in the upcoming Australian Open, one of the four prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournaments.According to the current rules in Australia, an unvaccinated person can only enter the country if they have a medical excuse for not getting a jab. The conditions include:Djokovic, who has refused to reveal his COVID-19 vaccination status, has previously voiced opposition to coronavirus jabs. Back in 2020, he said he wanted to have the option "to choose what’s best" for his body. His wife shared a video that blamed the disease on the 5G network, a popular conspiracy theory. The couple said that they are not anti-vaxxers. The athlete later said that he "wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine" in order to travel and compete in tournaments.Djokovic, who is a 20-time Grand Slam winner and the longest-running number one in men’s tennis, received a medical exemption to participate in the Australian Open. It was given by two independent medical panels organised by Tennis Australia, which is hosting the tournament, and Victoria state, where the event is held.However, the exemption was overturned by the federal government after the athlete arrived in Australia. His visa was cancelled, while the athlete himself was sent to an immigration detention hotel intended for refugees.The move has angered Serbian authorities, who have accused Canberra of luring the athlete into the country "to be humiliated". Djokovic’s father said his son is a "prisoner of these idiots", while President Aleksandar Vucic called the tennis player a victim of "harassment".Australian authorities have rejected the accusations and said Djokovic is free to leave the country whenever he wants. Prime Minister Scott Morrison emphasised that the coronavirus rules apply to everyone.Did Tennis Australia Mislead Players?Earlier this week, Australian media reported that the boss of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley, had been engaged in a conversation with members of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) on whether players who had recently been infected with COVID-19 or had received the first dose of a jab could enter Australia.Reports say that Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt told Mr Tiley that no such exemptions would be given, but the Tennis Australia boss did not pass this information on.Djokovic is not the only athlete who has faced problems. Earlier it was reported that Czech female player Renata Voracova had her medical exemption overturned. Australian authorities also cancelled her visa despite allowing the athlete into the country. Ms Voracova suggested that Tennis Australia had misled athletes, a claim the organisation has denied.Novak Djokovic has filed a lawsuit against Australian authorities, with the verdict expected next week. The athlete may become the most acclaimed male tennis athlete if he wins the tournament.

