https://sputniknews.com/20220108/sinead-oconnor-slams-irish-authorities-over-sons-suspected-suicide-1092119333.html
Sinead O'Connor Slams Irish Authorities Over Son's Suspected Suicide
Sinead O'Connor Slams Irish Authorities Over Son's Suspected Suicide
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has attacked healthcare authorities over the disappearance and death of her teenage son Shane following suicide attempts.
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has attacked healthcare authorities over the disappearance and death of her teenage son Shane following suicide attempts.O'Connor, who officially changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat in 2018 after converting to Islam, wrote on Twitter just after midnight on Saturday that her 17-year-old son Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor had passed away.Shane's body was reportedly discovered on Friday by the Gardai, Ireland's police force, in Bray, County Wicklow, just south of the capital Dublin.O'Connor paid tribute to her "beautiful son", also posting a portrait of Shane, writing that "the very light of my life" had "decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God".And she prayed that no one should "follow his example".In earlier tweets, a frantic O'Connor said Shane had gone missing from Dublin's Tallaght University Hospital on Thursday morning — despite being on suicide watch following two serious attempts on his own life a week earlier.She threatened litigation against the hospital if her son came to harm as a result.On Saturday, O'Connor said that more than a day since her son's death she had yet to hear from state child and family agency Tusla, having been informed of her son's death by the Gardai.The pop star's heartbreaking social media messages urging Shane — or anyone with him — to contact the Gardai remained as testament to her frantic anxiety following his disappearance.O'Connor, born in 1966, had a troubled adolescence. Her parents divorced when she was a child. In 1979 she left the home of her mother, who she later accused of violent and emotional abuse, to live with her father.After repeated shoplifting and truancy at the age of 15, she was incarcerated for 18 months in one of Ireland's notorious Magdalene asylums run by Roman Catholic nuns.
Shane O'Connor, the son of Irish pop star Sinead O'Connor, absconded from a Dublin hospital ward on Thursday where he was being treated following two suicide attempts a week earlier, despite being assessed as high risk and placed on suicide watch.
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has attacked healthcare authorities over the disappearance and death of her teenage son Shane following suicide attempts.
O'Connor, who officially changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat in 2018 after converting to Islam, wrote on Twitter just after midnight on Saturday that her 17-year-old son Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor had passed away.
Shane's body was reportedly discovered on Friday by the Gardai, Ireland's police force, in Bray, County Wicklow, just south of the capital Dublin.
O'Connor paid tribute to her "beautiful son", also posting a portrait of Shane, writing that "the very light of my life" had "decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God".
And she prayed that no one should "follow his example".
In earlier tweets, a frantic O'Connor said Shane had gone missing from Dublin's Tallaght University Hospital on Thursday morning — despite being on suicide watch following two serious attempts on his own life a week earlier.
She threatened litigation against the hospital if her son came to harm as a result.
On Saturday, O'Connor said that more than a day since her son's death she had yet to hear from state child and family agency Tusla, having been informed of her son's death by the Gardai.
Musician Sinead O'Connor arrives at amfAR's Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2019
Sinead O’Connor Claims Prince Assaulted Her, Beat Up Other Women and Did ‘Dark Drugs’
16 September 2019, 10:50 GMT
The pop star's heartbreaking social media messages urging Shane — or anyone with him — to contact the Gardai remained as testament to her frantic anxiety following his disappearance.
O'Connor, born in 1966, had a troubled adolescence. Her parents divorced when she was a child. In 1979 she left the home of her mother, who she later accused of violent and emotional abuse, to live with her father.
After repeated shoplifting and truancy at the age of 15, she was incarcerated for 18 months in one of Ireland's notorious Magdalene asylums run by Roman Catholic nuns.
