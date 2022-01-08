Registration was successful!
Russian Defence Ministry to Unveil Modified Pantsir-SM Missile Systems in 2022
Russian Defence Ministry to Unveil Modified Pantsir-SM Missile Systems in 2022
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday it would roll out a modified Pantsir-SM surface-to-air missile system sometime in 2022.
New track-mounted Pantsirs are designed for land troops. They will be able to fire two guided missiles at a longer range than the standard variant.The Derivatsiya-PVO self-propelled anti-aircraft gun will replace the Soviet-made Shilka and the ZU-23 twin-barreled autocannon, while the Taifun PVO armoured vehicle for operators of man-portable air defence weapons will be compatible with both existing missiles and the new Metka MANPADS.
Russian Defence Ministry to Unveil Modified Pantsir-SM Missile Systems in 2022

The Pantsir-S mobile self-propelled surface-to-air anti-aircraft system vehicles are parked during its preparation for the upcoming Victory Day Military Parade, in Moscow, Russia.
The Pantsir-S mobile self-propelled surface-to-air anti-aircraft system vehicles are parked during its preparation for the upcoming Victory Day Military Parade, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday it would roll out a modified Pantsir-SM surface-to-air missile system sometime in 2022.

"The development of promising weapons — Derivatsiya-PVO, Pantsir-SM-SV and Taifun-PVO — is planned to be completed in 2022 to build up the armed forces' air defence capabilities," a statement read.

New track-mounted Pantsirs are designed for land troops. They will be able to fire two guided missiles at a longer range than the standard variant.
The Derivatsiya-PVO self-propelled anti-aircraft gun will replace the Soviet-made Shilka and the ZU-23 twin-barreled autocannon, while the Taifun PVO armoured vehicle for operators of man-portable air defence weapons will be compatible with both existing missiles and the new Metka MANPADS.
