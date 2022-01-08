https://sputniknews.com/20220108/russian-defence-ministry-to-unveil-modified-pantsir-sm-missile-systems-in-2022-1092110942.html

Russian Defence Ministry to Unveil Modified Pantsir-SM Missile Systems in 2022

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday it would roll out a modified Pantsir-SM surface-to-air missile system sometime in 2022.

New track-mounted Pantsirs are designed for land troops. They will be able to fire two guided missiles at a longer range than the standard variant.The Derivatsiya-PVO self-propelled anti-aircraft gun will replace the Soviet-made Shilka and the ZU-23 twin-barreled autocannon, while the Taifun PVO armoured vehicle for operators of man-portable air defence weapons will be compatible with both existing missiles and the new Metka MANPADS.

