Live Video: Anti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany
The Kazakh authorities previously stated they have detained over 4,400 people amid escalating riots in the country.
RT freelance reporter Stanislav Obischenko was detained in Kazakhstan on Saturday, the news outlet reported. According to RT, a crew was working in Almaty, when a group of men, who are said to be with the military, detained Obischenko.For now, the cause for the incident remains unclear.The situation in the country remains tense, as a counter-terrorist operation continues in Almaty. There have also been reports of multiple shootouts in the city and clashes between rioters and law enforcement.Protests ignited in Zhanaozen and Aktau earlier this week in response to a rise in liquefied petroleum gas prices. The protests spread to neighbouring cities, culminating in violence, looting, and arson in Almaty - the old capital and most populous city in Kazakhstan.President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proclaimed a state of emergency until 19 January and invited peacekeeping forces from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) to guard strategic objects while the police are engaged in counter-terrorist op.
RT Freelance Reporter Detained in Almaty

13:40 GMT 08.01.2022 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 08.01.2022)
The Kazakh authorities previously stated they have arrested over 4,400 people amid riots that have gripped the country since 2 January.
RT freelance reporter Stanislav Obischenko was detained in Kazakhstan on Saturday, the news outlet reported. According to RT, a crew was working in Almaty, when a group of men, who are said to be with the military, detained Obischenko.
For now, the cause for the incident remains unclear.
The situation in the country remains tense, as a counter-terrorist operation continues in Almaty. There have also been reports of multiple shootouts in the city and clashes between rioters and law enforcement.
Protests ignited in Zhanaozen and Aktau earlier this week in response to a rise in liquefied petroleum gas prices. The protests spread to neighbouring cities, culminating in violence, looting, and arson in Almaty - the old capital and most populous city in Kazakhstan.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proclaimed a state of emergency until 19 January and invited peacekeeping forces from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) to guard strategic objects while the police are engaged in counter-terrorist op.
