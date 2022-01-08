Roger Stone on a Biased FBI & Courts Using Modern Day Lynching Tactics

Registration was successful!
Live Video: Protesters Gathering in Paris to Raise Their Voices Against New Vaccine Pass
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Kamala Harris’ latest blunder as she compares Jan. 6th to Pearl Harbor and... 08.01.2022, Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Kamala Harris’ latest blunder as she compares Jan. 6th to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, what her motivations were behind doing so, and talked to Roger Stone about the FBI, Jan. 6th, and claims of fraud in the 2020 elections.
Guests:Manila Chan - Anchor for RT America | What The Hell Was Kamala Thinking This Time?Roger Stone - Political Operative | FBI and Courts Using Modern Day Lynching TacticsTyler Nixon - Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | FBI and Courts Using Modern Day Lynching TacticsIn the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about today’s top stories, Kamala Harris’ ridiculous statement comparing Jan. 6th riots to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, and took your calls.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Manila Chan for a discussion about what Kamala Harris’ motivations were when she compared Jan. 6th riots to two foreign attacks that were the catalyst for international wars, killing millions. Also, a look at escalating chaos in Kazakhstan as its leader tells police to shoot without warning.In the third hour, Roger Stone and legal counsel Tyler Nixon joined the conversation to talk about the FBI using dirty intimidation tactics by way of unjustified raids and leaking to the media, the setback that the right faced from Jan. 6th riots, and tackle claims of fraud in the 2020 election.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
14:10 GMT 08.01.2022
Jamarl Thomas
Shane Stranahan
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Kamala Harris’ latest blunder as she compares Jan. 6th to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, what her motivations were behind doing so, and talked to Roger Stone about the FBI, Jan. 6th, and claims of fraud in the 2020 elections.
Guests:
Manila Chan - Anchor for RT America | What The Hell Was Kamala Thinking This Time?
Roger Stone - Political Operative | FBI and Courts Using Modern Day Lynching Tactics
Tyler Nixon - Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | FBI and Courts Using Modern Day Lynching Tactics
In the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about today’s top stories, Kamala Harris’ ridiculous statement comparing Jan. 6th riots to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, and took your calls.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Manila Chan for a discussion about what Kamala Harris’ motivations were when she compared Jan. 6th riots to two foreign attacks that were the catalyst for international wars, killing millions. Also, a look at escalating chaos in Kazakhstan as its leader tells police to shoot without warning.
In the third hour, Roger Stone and legal counsel Tyler Nixon joined the conversation to talk about the FBI using dirty intimidation tactics by way of unjustified raids and leaking to the media, the setback that the right faced from Jan. 6th riots, and tackle claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
