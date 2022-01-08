Protesters Gathering in Paris to Raise Their Voices Against New Vaccine Pass

Sputnik is live from the French capital, as Parisians are rallying to protest against a new "vaccine pass".Under a bill approved by the National Assembly on Thursday, the health pass has been transformed into a stricter "vaccine pass". This means, that a negative PCR test will no longer be sufficient, and only confirmed vaccination will do.The new pass will be needed in order to attend public places (such as bars, restaurants, museums, theatres, and gyms) or travel between regions on public transport.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
President Emmanuel Macron previously promised a harsh crackdown on all those who oppose coronavirus vaccination.
