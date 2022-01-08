Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Protesters Gathering in Paris to Raise Their Voices Against New Vaccine Pass
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/protesters-gathering-in-paris-to-raise-their-voices-against-new-vaccine-pass-1092116766.html
Protesters Gathering in Paris to Raise Their Voices Against New Vaccine Pass
Protesters Gathering in Paris to Raise Their Voices Against New Vaccine Pass
President Emmanuel Macron previously promised a harsh crackdown on all those who oppose coronavirus vaccination. 08.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-08T14:14+0000
2022-01-08T14:14+0000
france
europe
paris
vaccination
protest
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/15/1083681052_0:157:3073:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_475a302a22150c2ddd75f8a400dd02a6.jpg
Sputnik is live from the French capital, as Parisians are rallying to protest against a new "vaccine pass".Under a bill approved by the National Assembly on Thursday, the health pass has been transformed into a stricter "vaccine pass". This means, that a negative PCR test will no longer be sufficient, and only confirmed vaccination will do.The new pass will be needed in order to attend public places (such as bars, restaurants, museums, theatres, and gyms) or travel between regions on public transport.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Protest against new "vaccine pass" hits Paris
Protest against new "vaccine pass" hits Paris
2022-01-08T14:14+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/15/1083681052_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f762fc5104b859c7c3bbbb3eb74f294.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, paris, vaccination, protest, covid-19, видео

Protesters Gathering in Paris to Raise Their Voices Against New Vaccine Pass

14:14 GMT 08.01.2022
© REUTERS / CHRISTIAN HARTMANNProtesters attend a demonstration against France's restrictions, including a compulsory health pass, to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, August 21, 2021.
Protesters attend a demonstration against France's restrictions, including a compulsory health pass, to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, August 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© REUTERS / CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
Subscribe
President Emmanuel Macron previously promised a harsh crackdown on all those who oppose coronavirus vaccination.
Sputnik is live from the French capital, as Parisians are rallying to protest against a new "vaccine pass".
Under a bill approved by the National Assembly on Thursday, the health pass has been transformed into a stricter "vaccine pass". This means, that a negative PCR test will no longer be sufficient, and only confirmed vaccination will do.
The new pass will be needed in order to attend public places (such as bars, restaurants, museums, theatres, and gyms) or travel between regions on public transport.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Sputnik
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:14 GMTProtesters Gathering in Paris to Raise Their Voices Against New Vaccine Pass
13:54 GMTBandits in Kazakhstan Prepared for Mass Rallies, Had Foreign Backing, CIS Executive Committee Says
13:47 GMTPeople in Beirut Rallying Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
13:40 GMTRT Freelance Reporter Detained in Almaty
13:27 GMT'Gender Unicorn': University Students in Western Carolina Fume Over Mandatory 'Woke' Training
13:16 GMTMark Meadows Asks Supreme Court for 'Prompt' Move on Trump's Lawsuit Against House 6 Jan. Panel
12:51 GMTVideo of 'Birds Aren't Real' Conspiracy Theory Creator 'Vomiting' During Live Interview Goes Viral
12:41 GMTCapitol Riot Panel Allegedly Probing Trump Over Conspiracy to Derail Certification of 2020 Election
12:29 GMTTennis Australia Boss Speaks For First Time on Novak Djokovic Scandal as Tensions Escalate
12:25 GMTIran Sanctions 51 Americans, Including Top Military Brass, in Response to Soleimani's Killing
12:00 GMTAnti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany
11:47 GMTKremlin: Lukashenko and Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon
11:36 GMTUK PM's Ethics Adviser Pressed to Reopen Probe Into Boris Johnson’s Flat Refurbishment
11:24 GMTChannel Migrants Reportedly Staying at UK Taxpayer-Funded Hotels Worth $169 a Night
11:01 GMTAustrians Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination and Pandemic Restrictions in Vienna
10:41 GMTIt's Now or Never: What's Behind Dems' Push for Changing Senate Rules & Passing Voting Rights Bills?
10:20 GMTMoscow: OSCE Hasn't Reacted to Multiple Attacks on Journalists Amid Riots in Kazakhstan
10:17 GMT'Hi Wokeys': Piers Morgan Pledges 'Very Nasty Surprise' for Meghan Markle Ahead of New Column Launch
09:57 GMT9/11 Victims' Families 'Insulted, Speechless' Over Harris Comparing Capitol Riot to al-Qaeda Attack
09:55 GMTKanye West Dating Julia Fox is 'Ploy to Get Under Kim Kardashian's Skin', Report Says