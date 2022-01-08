Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/power-outages-sweep-all-of-lebanon-reports-say-1092121231.html
Power Outages Sweep All of Lebanon, Reports Say
Power Outages Sweep All of Lebanon, Reports Say
Electricity was cut off throughout Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanese media reported.
2022-01-08T18:55+0000
2022-01-08T19:01+0000
lebanon
electricity
blackout
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092121205_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_25ec2c35fe6fdb78609dd6b5f47029c8.jpg
Electricity of Lebanon, a public industrial and commercial company which controls 90% of the country's electricity distribution, has cut off electricity supply throughout Lebanon, according to the broadcaster al-Jadeed.The outage is related to the conflict around the power station in the Aaramoun settlement near Beirut, where residents tried to break into the station in protest over constant power outages, the broadcaster said. As a result, the entire power grid reportedly went out of service.Eyewitnesses claim electricity was also temporarily cut off at the international airport in Beirut.Amid a severe economic meltdown, Lebanon has not been able to provide fuel for power plants for over six months, leaving the country without electricity for up to 20-22 hours a day. The situation has hindered the functioning of state institutions, hospitals, and factories.
lebanon
lebanon, electricity, blackout

Power Outages Sweep All of Lebanon, Reports Say

18:55 GMT 08.01.2022
© -This picture taken on October 11, 2021 shows an aerial view of the lit bell-tower of the Saint George Maronite Cathedral and the unlit minarets of the Mohammed al-Amin mosque near the Martyrs' Square in the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut, with buildings in darkness during a power outage. (Photo by AFP)
This picture taken on October 11, 2021 shows an aerial view of the lit bell-tower of the Saint George Maronite Cathedral and the unlit minarets of the Mohammed al-Amin mosque near the Martyrs' Square in the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut, with buildings in darkness during a power outage. (Photo by AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© -
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Electricity was cut off throughout Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanese media reported.
Electricity of Lebanon, a public industrial and commercial company which controls 90% of the country's electricity distribution, has cut off electricity supply throughout Lebanon, according to the broadcaster al-Jadeed.
The outage is related to the conflict around the power station in the Aaramoun settlement near Beirut, where residents tried to break into the station in protest over constant power outages, the broadcaster said. As a result, the entire power grid reportedly went out of service.
Eyewitnesses claim electricity was also temporarily cut off at the international airport in Beirut.
Amid a severe economic meltdown, Lebanon has not been able to provide fuel for power plants for over six months, leaving the country without electricity for up to 20-22 hours a day. The situation has hindered the functioning of state institutions, hospitals, and factories.
