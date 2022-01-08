https://sputniknews.com/20220108/power-outages-sweep-all-of-lebanon-reports-say-1092121231.html

Power Outages Sweep All of Lebanon, Reports Say

Electricity was cut off throughout Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanese media reported.

Electricity of Lebanon, a public industrial and commercial company which controls 90% of the country's electricity distribution, has cut off electricity supply throughout Lebanon, according to the broadcaster al-Jadeed.The outage is related to the conflict around the power station in the Aaramoun settlement near Beirut, where residents tried to break into the station in protest over constant power outages, the broadcaster said. As a result, the entire power grid reportedly went out of service.Eyewitnesses claim electricity was also temporarily cut off at the international airport in Beirut.Amid a severe economic meltdown, Lebanon has not been able to provide fuel for power plants for over six months, leaving the country without electricity for up to 20-22 hours a day. The situation has hindered the functioning of state institutions, hospitals, and factories.

