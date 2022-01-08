https://sputniknews.com/20220108/photos-of-djokovic-socialising-in-december-when-he-says-he-had-covid-emerge-online-1092120610.html

Photos of Djokovic Socialising in December When He Says He Had COVID Emerge Online

Photos of Djokovic Socialising in December When He Says He Had COVID Emerge Online

The world's number one tennis player is currently being held at an immigration detention facility for migrants in Australia after being refused entry into the country over vaccination requirements.

2022-01-08T18:48+0000

2022-01-08T18:48+0000

2022-01-08T18:48+0000

novak djokovic

sport

covid-19

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092120979_0:46:2800:1621_1920x0_80_0_0_d3ca17ef6b9623bbba60468f4ff4b354.jpg

The authenticity of Novak Djokovic's positive coronavirus test in December - something that he claims guaranteed him the vaccine exemption to enter Australia - is now being questioned due to photos of the tennis star mixing with people in Serbia just days after he tested positive for COVID.In the pictures, allegedly from 17 December, Djokovic is seen hugging children at an award ceremony for a Tennis Association of Belgrade event. He does not appear to be wearing a face mask.Additionally, Djokovic himself shared several pictures of him receiving his own Serbian postage stamp, also on 17 December, a day after purportedly testing positive.According to Djokovic's lawyers, he tested positive for coronavirus on 16 December, which is why he was granted a medical exemption for the Australian Open. Despite being handed the exemption, the iconic tennis player still ended up in the migration dentention centre after his visa was cancelled due to a failure to comply with jab requirements.On Saturday, Djokovic filed a lawsuit against the Australian authorities, with the verdict expected to come next week. Until that time, he has to remain in the Park Hotel detention centre, with the Daily Mail reporting about poor living conditions at the hotel dubbed the "Alternative Place of Detention". Per the report, Djokovic was refused a personal chef that he demanded, and the Australian authorities also rejected his request to move into a rented apartment. The Serbian government has slammed Canberra for poor treatment of the tennis star, while his family claimed he is being treated like a "prisoner".Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisson, however, argued that "no one is above the rules", "especially when it comes to our borders".Djokovic's stance on receiving a coronavirus vaccine is not clear. While he is reluctant to shed light on his vaccination status, he said in 2020 that he wanted to have an option "to choose what's best" for his body. He also noted he "wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine" in order to take part in tournaments or travel.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

novak djokovic, sport, covid-19, world