Photos of Djokovic Socialising in December When He Says He Had COVID Emerge Online
© AFP 2021 / JOE KLAMARSerbia's Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff (not pictured) during the men's singles group stage match between Serbia and Germany of the Davis Cup tennis tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, on November 27, 2021
The world's number one tennis player is currently being held at an immigration detention facility for migrants in Australia after being refused entry into the country over vaccination requirements.
The authenticity of Novak Djokovic's positive coronavirus test in December - something that he claims guaranteed him the vaccine exemption to enter Australia - is now being questioned due to photos of the tennis star mixing with people in Serbia just days after he tested positive for COVID.
In the pictures, allegedly from 17 December, Djokovic is seen hugging children at an award ceremony for a Tennis Association of Belgrade event. He does not appear to be wearing a face mask.
Photos of a maskless Novak Djokovic after handing out awards to young Serbian players, dated December 17.— Brett Mcleod (@Brett_McLeod) January 8, 2022
It’s the day after his lawyers say he tested positive for Covid. pic.twitter.com/z2w5Pa2iPE
Additionally, Djokovic himself shared several pictures of him receiving his own Serbian postage stamp, also on 17 December, a day after purportedly testing positive.
An honor to receive my very own Serbian stamp. Thank you to my generous country for this rare gift! I’m humbled!! Excited to share we’ll partner with the Serbian National Postal Service on @novakfoundation projects for every child to have the opportunity to attend preschool 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ww8Zma95NU— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 17, 2021
According to Djokovic's lawyers, he tested positive for coronavirus on 16 December, which is why he was granted a medical exemption for the Australian Open. Despite being handed the exemption, the iconic tennis player still ended up in the migration dentention centre after his visa was cancelled due to a failure to comply with jab requirements.
On Saturday, Djokovic filed a lawsuit against the Australian authorities, with the verdict expected to come next week. Until that time, he has to remain in the Park Hotel detention centre, with the Daily Mail reporting about poor living conditions at the hotel dubbed the "Alternative Place of Detention".
© REUTERS / HOSSEIN LATIFIThe inside of the bedroom of Hossein Latifi, an asylum seeker who is detained at the Park Hotel where Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is believed to be held while he stays in Melbourne, Australia, is seen in this picture obtained from social media on January 7,2022
© REUTERS / Hossein LatifiFood given to Hossein Latifi, an asylum seeker who is detained at the Park Hotel where Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is believed to be held while he stays in Melbourne, Australia, is seen in this picture obtained from social media on January 5,2022
Per the report, Djokovic was refused a personal chef that he demanded, and the Australian authorities also rejected his request to move into a rented apartment. The Serbian government has slammed Canberra for poor treatment of the tennis star, while his family claimed he is being treated like a "prisoner".
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisson, however, argued that "no one is above the rules", "especially when it comes to our borders".
Djokovic's stance on receiving a coronavirus vaccine is not clear. While he is reluctant to shed light on his vaccination status, he said in 2020 that he wanted to have an option "to choose what's best" for his body. He also noted he "wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine" in order to take part in tournaments or travel.