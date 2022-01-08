Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Anti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/people-in-beirut-rallying-against-mandatory-covid-vaccination-1092116387.html
People in Beirut Rallying Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
People in Beirut Rallying Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
People are protesting against the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination on the Martyrs' Square in the center of Lebanese capital city of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent said on Saturday.
2022-01-08T13:47+0000
2022-01-08T13:59+0000
mass protests
protests
middle east
lebanon
vaccination
anti-vaccination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082098830_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b5daa793f2ea09d0226d458f5aac1c69.jpg
The protesters believe that the actions of the authorities run counter to the constitution and suspect that COVID-19 data of the Ministry of Health do not correspond to reality and are overstated.The protest is taking place peacefully, with a minimal police presence.The protests come after the country banned visits to public places on 17 December, including restaurants and tourist sites, without a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test.On 1 December, Lebanese Minister of Health Dr Firass Abiad announced that all medical workers, education, tourism, and public sector employees will be obligated to be vaccinated starting from 10 January.According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, as of Thursday, a total of 753,879 cases of COVID-19 had been detected in the country, with 9,231 deaths. According to the ministry, 65.5% of Lebanon's population are vaccinated with Sputnik V, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, or Sinovac.
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082098830_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fc81501d7e2b6df225ff8c41327d3d99.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mass protests, protests, middle east, lebanon, vaccination, anti-vaccination

People in Beirut Rallying Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination

13:47 GMT 08.01.2022 (Updated: 13:59 GMT 08.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaA woman flashes a victory sign as she receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a nationwide vaccination campaign, at the Saint George Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
A woman flashes a victory sign as she receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a nationwide vaccination campaign, at the Saint George Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Subscribe
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - People are protesting against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination on Martyrs' Square in the centre of the Lebanese capital city of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent said on Saturday.

"We are not against vaccination, we are for freedom of choice. The measures introduced by the authorities deprive us of the right to make decisions. They plan to prohibit unvaccinated people from working and students from studying", a participant of the rally told Sputnik.

The protesters believe that the actions of the authorities run counter to the constitution and suspect that COVID-19 data of the Ministry of Health do not correspond to reality and are overstated.
The protest is taking place peacefully, with a minimal police presence.
The protests come after the country banned visits to public places on 17 December, including restaurants and tourist sites, without a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test.
© AFP 2021 / ANWAR AMROA patient who is suffering from the Covid-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus is treated at the intensive care unit of the Geitaoui hospital in the Lebanese capital Beirut, on January 14, 2021.
A patient who is suffering from the Covid-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus is treated at the intensive care unit of the Geitaoui hospital in the Lebanese capital Beirut, on January 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
A patient who is suffering from the Covid-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus is treated at the intensive care unit of the Geitaoui hospital in the Lebanese capital Beirut, on January 14, 2021.
© AFP 2021 / ANWAR AMRO
On 1 December, Lebanese Minister of Health Dr Firass Abiad announced that all medical workers, education, tourism, and public sector employees will be obligated to be vaccinated starting from 10 January.
According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, as of Thursday, a total of 753,879 cases of COVID-19 had been detected in the country, with 9,231 deaths. According to the ministry, 65.5% of Lebanon's population are vaccinated with Sputnik V, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, or Sinovac.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:54 GMTBandits in Kazakhstan Prepared for Mass Rallies, Had Foreign Backing, CIS Executive Committee Says
13:47 GMTPeople in Beirut Rallying Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
13:40 GMTRT Freelance Reporter Detained in Almaty
13:27 GMT'Gender Unicorn': University Students in Western Carolina Fume Over Mandatory 'Woke' Training
13:16 GMTMark Meadows Asks Supreme Court for 'Prompt' Move on Trump's Lawsuit Against House 6 Jan. Panel
12:51 GMTVideo of 'Birds Aren't Real' Conspiracy Theory Creator 'Vomiting' During Live Interview Goes Viral
12:41 GMTCapitol Riot Panel Allegedly Probing Trump Over Conspiracy to Derail Certification of 2020 Election
12:29 GMTTennis Australia Boss Speaks For First Time on Novak Djokovic Scandal as Tensions Escalate
12:25 GMTIran Sanctions 51 Americans, Including Top Military Brass, in Response to Soleimani's Killing
12:00 GMTAnti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany
11:47 GMTKremlin: Lukashenko and Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon
11:36 GMTUK PM's Ethics Adviser Pressed to Reopen Probe Into Boris Johnson’s Flat Refurbishment
11:24 GMTChannel Migrants Reportedly Staying at UK Taxpayer-Funded Hotels Worth $169 a Night
11:01 GMTAustrians Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination and Pandemic Restrictions in Vienna
10:41 GMTIt's Now or Never: What's Behind Dems' Push for Changing Senate Rules & Passing Voting Rights Bills?
10:20 GMTMoscow: OSCE Hasn't Reacted to Multiple Attacks on Journalists Amid Riots in Kazakhstan
10:17 GMT'Hi Wokeys': Piers Morgan Pledges 'Very Nasty Surprise' for Meghan Markle Ahead of New Column Launch
09:57 GMT9/11 Victims' Families 'Insulted, Speechless' Over Harris Comparing Capitol Riot to al-Qaeda Attack
09:55 GMTKanye West Dating Julia Fox is 'Ploy to Get Under Kim Kardashian's Skin', Report Says
09:51 GMTNothing Personal, Satan: Turkmenistan’s President Orders to Extinguish ‘Gates of Hell’