Netizens Slam Musk's Vegas Loop 'Solution to Traffic Jams' Tunnel for... Congestion
Netizens Slam Musk's Vegas Loop 'Solution to Traffic Jams' Tunnel for... Congestion
Musk has promoted the subterranean tunnels as a way of reducing traffic jams, complaining that "traffic is driving me nuts." However, instead of being a... 08.01.2022, Sputnik International
After a video leaked online depicting a traffic jam within its Las Vegas Loop, which is some 12 meters (40 feet) below the surface, Elon Musk's Boring Company's project has been dubbed a "death trap" on social media.The short video that went viral this week, shot by a Tesla passenger in the rear seat, shows the car speeding through the lit-up white tunnel before coming to a halt behind numerous other cars. The driver adds that the bottleneck is likely due to the south hall - one of the three stations built in Las Vegas as of now - being closed.On social media, such as on Twitter, however, the congested tunnels raised concerns, with some users fearing that "if a car catches fire, people will die.""In some countries, the constructor would never have been able to even start building this. Is there no civil engineers in Las Vegas?" wondered one user."When you are an advanced practitioner of thinking from first principles, you don't need civil engineers," joked another in response to the question.Yet more users criticized the implementation of a "fast" transit alternative that neglects the safety of people in the event of an emergency.Other users proposed a rather familiar idea - one in which an electric train is placed in a narrow tunnel, capable of carrying more people at a time than a standard five-seater car.However, several fire safety precautions are in place throughout the tunnel, according to Boring's website.And this video shows how the tunnel should work in an ideal situation.There are no inside touch risks, according to the company, allowing passengers to securely exit the tunnels in the event of an emergency. The tunnels also have a redundant, bidirectional ventilation system that eliminates smoke so that passengers can safely exit. The convention loop cost $52.5 million to build and was launched in April 2021. However, for Boring in Las Vegas, this is just the beginning, as it aims to build a 46 kilometer long (29 miles) tunnel system with 51 stations that will connect the city's casino hotels, new football stadium, the Las Vegas Convention Center, and McCarran International Airport.In its current state, the tunnel system for the Convention Center Loop is approximately 2.7 kilometers (1.7 miles) long, with a total of 29 parking spaces distributed across the three stations.
Netizens Slam Musk's Vegas Loop 'Solution to Traffic Jams' Tunnel for... Congestion

03:07 GMT 08.01.2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Musk has promoted the subterranean tunnels as a way of reducing traffic jams, complaining that "traffic is driving me nuts." However, instead of being a traffic reliever, people worry the loop will be nothing more than a "deadly subway."
After a video leaked online depicting a traffic jam within its Las Vegas Loop, which is some 12 meters (40 feet) below the surface, Elon Musk's Boring Company's project has been dubbed a "death trap" on social media.
The short video that went viral this week, shot by a Tesla passenger in the rear seat, shows the car speeding through the lit-up white tunnel before coming to a halt behind numerous other cars.
The driver adds that the bottleneck is likely due to the south hall - one of the three stations built in Las Vegas as of now - being closed.
On social media, such as on Twitter, however, the congested tunnels raised concerns, with some users fearing that "if a car catches fire, people will die."
"In some countries, the constructor would never have been able to even start building this. Is there no civil engineers in Las Vegas?" wondered one user.
"When you are an advanced practitioner of thinking from first principles, you don't need civil engineers," joked another in response to the question.
Yet more users criticized the implementation of a "fast" transit alternative that neglects the safety of people in the event of an emergency.
Other users proposed a rather familiar idea - one in which an electric train is placed in a narrow tunnel, capable of carrying more people at a time than a standard five-seater car.
However, several fire safety precautions are in place throughout the tunnel, according to Boring's website.
"Loop tunnels are outfitted with emergency exits, fire detection systems, fire suppression systems, and a fire-rated first responder emergency communication system. The systems are tested frequently with local Police and Fire Departments," the brochure reads.
And this video shows how the tunnel should work in an ideal situation.
There are no inside touch risks, according to the company, allowing passengers to securely exit the tunnels in the event of an emergency. The tunnels also have a redundant, bidirectional ventilation system that eliminates smoke so that passengers can safely exit. The convention loop cost $52.5 million to build and was launched in April 2021.
However, for Boring in Las Vegas, this is just the beginning, as it aims to build a 46 kilometer long (29 miles) tunnel system with 51 stations that will connect the city's casino hotels, new football stadium, the Las Vegas Convention Center, and McCarran International Airport.
In its current state, the tunnel system for the Convention Center Loop is approximately 2.7 kilometers (1.7 miles) long, with a total of 29 parking spaces distributed across the three stations.
