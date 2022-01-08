Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/live-updates-over-4200-people-detained-amid-riots-in-kazakhstan-1092107782.html
Live Updates: Over 4,200 People Detained Amid Riots in Kazakhstan
Live Updates: Over 4,200 People Detained Amid Riots in Kazakhstan
Right now, Kazakh law enforcement agencies continue a counter-terror operation in the city of Almaty, which became the centre of the violent riots in the past days.
2022-01-08T04:37+0000
2022-01-08T04:38+0000
kazakhstan
mass protests
protests
riot
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092046765_0:0:3108:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_72e8a0493e2cc7bab361446db4d40b02.jpg
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092046765_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4b80c67e2cf8a1cec572c6fcef77ad8b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kazakhstan, mass protests, protests, riot, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Over 4,200 People Detained Amid Riots in Kazakhstan

04:37 GMT 08.01.2022 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 08.01.2022)
Subscribe
Kazakh law enforcement agencies are continuing a counterterrorism operation in the city of Almaty, which has been the epicentre of violent riots in recent days.
Over 4,000 people have been detained in Kazakhstan amid the ongoing protests, according to the Interior Ministry.
The unrest in Kazakhstan began earlier this month and was sparked by a twofold increase in fuel prices. People hit the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau, and later the protests spread across the country, resulting in violent clashes with the police, looting, arson, and vandalism. At least one police officer was found beheaded.
In Almaty, the old capital and Kazakhstan's most populous city, hundreds of people stormed the mayor's office and the old presidential residence. The rioters also attacked the police HQ, set buildings on fire, and engaged numerous shootouts.
To curb the unrest, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev introduced a state of emergency and dismissed the government.
He also requested assistance from the country’s allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), who are sending peacekeeping forces to guard strategic objects in the country while Kazakh law enforcement agencies and the military re-establish order.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
05:02 GMT 08.01.2022
Gunfire Heard Near Pre-Detention Centre in Kazakhstan's Taldykorgan Early Saturday
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The gunfire was heard near the pre-detention center in the Kazakh city of Taldykorgan in the early hours of Saturday, a Sputnik Kazakhstan correspondent reported.
04:45 GMT 08.01.2022
Over 4,200 People, Including Foreigners, Detained During Protests in Kazakhstan

"A total of 4,266 people have been taken to police. In one of the villages of the Almaty Region, more than 100 people have been detained. According to preliminary data, they are citizens of a neighbouring country", the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

500000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:37 GMTLive Updates: Over 4,200 People Detained Amid Riots in Kazakhstan
04:18 GMTEx-AOC Top Aide: Biden Fails ‘To Articulate’ What He's Doing, May See Dem Primary Challenger
03:44 GMTKazakh Protests Show Pattern of West-Directed 'Color Revolution', Ex-Diplomat Says
03:38 GMTUS Likely Set Up Base in Albania to Counter China, Ex-CIA Analyst Says
03:07 GMTNetizens Slam Musk's Vegas Loop 'Solution to Traffic Jams' Tunnel for... Congestion
02:50 GMTGunfire Underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Counterterrorist Operation Still Ongoing - Video
02:48 GMTUK Will Develop Hypersonic Missiles to Compete With Russia, Chief of Defense Staff Says
01:27 GMTNY Prosecutors Release Video of Man Burned to Death After Officer Used Taser
01:16 GMTTwitter Jokes as Elon Musk Announces SpaceX Delivered New Batch of Starlink With 'Lasers' to Orbit
01:05 GMTSaudi Media Ministry Hires Former Producer for US Anchor Katie Couric for PR Campaign
00:59 GMTCriminal Case Against Ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Formally Dismissed
00:25 GMTRussia Believes Kazakhstan Civil Unrest Provoked By External Forces to Disrupt Security & Integrity
00:22 GMTBiden Addresses Colorado's Recent Wildfires, Response Measures
00:17 GMTYe & Jared Kushner Cozy up at Casual Dinner in Miami - Photo
YesterdayWhite House, Western Media Shift Gears as Kazakhstan’s Tokayev Gets ‘Russian-Backed Strongman’ Label
YesterdayPrince Andrew's Accuser Virginia Roberts-Giuffre Won't Agree to Out-of-Court Settlement - Report
YesterdayTrump Slams Dems’ Jan 6 Commemorations as ‘Phony Event’, Compares Biden to ‘Insecure Dictators’
YesterdayHarris' New Communications Chief Rags on Her & Biden in Old Posts
YesterdayState Dept: Reports That US Weighing Options to Pull Back Troops in Eastern Europe Not True
YesterdayFarage Fires Shot Across BoJo’s Bow on Channel Migrants and 'Net Zero' Taxes