Live Updates: Over 4,200 People Detained Amid Riots in Kazakhstan

Kazakh law enforcement agencies are continuing a counterterrorism operation in the city of Almaty, which has been the epicentre of violent riots in recent days.

Over 4,000 people have been detained in Kazakhstan amid the ongoing protests, according to the Interior Ministry.

The unrest in Kazakhstan began earlier this month and was sparked by a twofold increase in fuel prices. People hit the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau, and later the protests spread across the country, resulting in violent clashes with the police, looting, arson, and vandalism. At least one police officer was found beheaded.

In Almaty, the old capital and Kazakhstan's most populous city, hundreds of people stormed the mayor's office and the old presidential residence. The rioters also attacked the police HQ, set buildings on fire, and engaged numerous shootouts.

To curb the unrest, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev introduced a state of emergency and dismissed the government.

He also requested assistance from the country’s allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), who are sending peacekeeping forces to guard strategic objects in the country while Kazakh law enforcement agencies and the military re-establish order.