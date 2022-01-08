Live Updates: Over 4,200 People Detained Amid Riots in Kazakhstan

Kazakh law enforcement agencies are continuing a counterterrorism operation in the city of Almaty, which has been the epicentre of violent riots in recent days.
Over 4,000 people have been detained in Kazakhstan amid the ongoing protests, according to the Interior Ministry.
The unrest in Kazakhstan began earlier this month and was sparked by a twofold increase in fuel prices. People hit the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau, and later the protests spread across the country, resulting in violent clashes with the police, looting, arson, and vandalism. At least one police officer was found beheaded.
In Almaty, the old capital and Kazakhstan's most populous city, hundreds of people stormed the mayor's office and the old presidential residence. The rioters also attacked the police HQ, set buildings on fire, and engaged numerous shootouts.
To curb the unrest, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev introduced a state of emergency and dismissed the government.
He also requested assistance from the country’s allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), who are sending peacekeeping forces to guard strategic objects in the country while Kazakh law enforcement agencies and the military re-establish order.
05:02 GMT 08.01.2022
Gunfire Heard Near Pre-Detention Centre in Kazakhstan's Taldykorgan Early Saturday
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The gunfire was heard near the pre-detention center in the Kazakh city of Taldykorgan in the early hours of Saturday, a Sputnik Kazakhstan correspondent reported.
04:45 GMT 08.01.2022
Over 4,200 People, Including Foreigners, Detained During Protests in Kazakhstan
"A total of 4,266 people have been taken to police. In one of the villages of the Almaty Region, more than 100 people have been detained. According to preliminary data, they are citizens of a neighbouring country", the Interior Ministry said in a statement.