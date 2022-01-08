Registration was successful!
Live Video: Anti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany
- Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
Kremlin: Lukashenko and Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon
Kremlin: Lukashenko and Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon
Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested organising Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) summit in the coming days and Putin backed the idea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone conversations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, both of whom supported the idea of holding an online summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, the Kremlin said Saturday.Tokayev previously requested help from Kazakhstan's allies in the CSTO (which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan), after protests against fuel price hikes escalated into violent clashes. A major riot started in the country's biggest city of Almaty, with people attacking police officers, storming the mayor's office, setting buildings on fire, and starting shootouts across the city.The CSTO countries are sending their peacekeeping forces to guard strategic objects in Kazakhstan, while the local law enforcement agencies and the military re-establish order.Asked whether a certain date for the video summit was known, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik: "Not yet". He added that Armenia would organise the conference, as Yerevan holds the rotating presidency.
Kremlin: Lukashenko and Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon

11:47 GMT 08.01.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the photo bankFlags of the member states of the SCO, CSTO, CIS and EurAsEC.
Flags of the member states of the SCO, CSTO, CIS and EurAsEC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested organising Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) summit in the coming days and Putin backed the idea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone conversations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, both of whom supported the idea of holding an online summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, the Kremlin said Saturday.

"Support was voiced for the suggestions put forward by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold the CSTO Collective Security Council online in the near future. Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia, as current chair of the CSTO, will organise the event", the official statement read.

Tokayev previously requested help from Kazakhstan's allies in the CSTO (which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan), after protests against fuel price hikes escalated into violent clashes. A major riot started in the country's biggest city of Almaty, with people attacking police officers, storming the mayor's office, setting buildings on fire, and starting shootouts across the city.
© Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid / Go to the photo bankCSTO peacekeeping forces during the "Unbreakable Brotherhood-2021" military drills in Kazan, Russia.
CSTO peacekeeping forces during the Unbreakable Brotherhood-2021 military drills in Kazan, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
CSTO peacekeeping forces during the "Unbreakable Brotherhood-2021" military drills in Kazan, Russia.
© Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid
/
Go to the photo bank
The CSTO countries are sending their peacekeeping forces to guard strategic objects in Kazakhstan, while the local law enforcement agencies and the military re-establish order.
Asked whether a certain date for the video summit was known, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik: "Not yet". He added that Armenia would organise the conference, as Yerevan holds the rotating presidency.
