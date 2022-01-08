https://sputniknews.com/20220108/kremlin-lukashenko-and-pashinyan-back-idea-to-hold-online-summit-of-csto-leaders-soon-1092113639.html

Kremlin: Lukashenko and Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon

Kremlin: Lukashenko and Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested organising Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) summit in the coming days and Putin backed the idea.

2022-01-08T11:47+0000

2022-01-08T11:47+0000

2022-01-08T11:47+0000

protests in kazakhstan

belarus

csto

russia

vladimir putin

kazakhstan

csto

kassym-jomart tokayev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104174/80/1041748044_0:267:1461:1089_1920x0_80_0_0_9135f6c92380c85d613d588cbe82d7ea.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone conversations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, both of whom supported the idea of holding an online summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, the Kremlin said Saturday.Tokayev previously requested help from Kazakhstan's allies in the CSTO (which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan), after protests against fuel price hikes escalated into violent clashes. A major riot started in the country's biggest city of Almaty, with people attacking police officers, storming the mayor's office, setting buildings on fire, and starting shootouts across the city.The CSTO countries are sending their peacekeeping forces to guard strategic objects in Kazakhstan, while the local law enforcement agencies and the military re-establish order.Asked whether a certain date for the video summit was known, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik: "Not yet". He added that Armenia would organise the conference, as Yerevan holds the rotating presidency.

Deez Nutz They don't have 2 nickels to rub together between all of them...............LOL 1

1

belarus

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

belarus, csto, russia, vladimir putin, kazakhstan, csto, kassym-jomart tokayev