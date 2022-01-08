Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: US to Table Proposals on Placement of Missiles in Europe in Talks With Russia, Media Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/kazakhstan-almaty-hospital-employee-recalls-armed-attack-against-healthcare-facility-during-riots-1092118830.html
Kazakhstan: Almaty Hospital Employee Recalls Armed Attack Against Healthcare Facility During Riots
Kazakhstan: Almaty Hospital Employee Recalls Armed Attack Against Healthcare Facility During Riots
An employee from Hospital No. 7 in the former Kazakh capital of Almaty has provided the details about an attack on the healthcare facility on Thursday, after protests against a hike in fuel prices turned violent in the Central Asian country.
2022-01-08T16:05+0000
2022-01-08T16:05+0000
protests in kazakhstan
protests
almaty
kazakhstan
riots
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092118239_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a2b0c09bef207de633127041b4100b0d.jpg
An employee from Hospital No. 7 in the former Kazakh capital of Almaty has provided the details about an attack on the healthcare facility on Thursday, after protests against a hike in fuel prices turned violent in the Central Asian country.They added that after the rioters left the hospital, staff contacted law enforcement agencies and told them about the incident. On 7 January, the wounded gunmen were apprehended by riot policemen who then took them away. The hospital is expected to resume operating on Saturday evening.On Thursday, Kazakh state television reported that armed rioters had surrounded two large hospitals in Almaty, preventing patients and doctors from entering and endangering people's lives. The facilities were identified as multi-profile clinical hospitals No. 1 and No. 7.The employee's comments come as Sergei Lebedev, the chairman of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), argued that those involved in the violent unrest in Kazakhstan had prepared for the riots in advance and had foreign backing.According to him, "those measures were supported not only by the CSTO [the Collective Security Treaty Organisation] but by other members of the Commonwealth [CIS]".The CIS hopes that the situation in the Kazakh city of Almaty will return to normal in the next few weeks, which will make it possible to organise CIS events there, Lebedev said.Protests against a two-fold increase in gas prices in Kazakhstan quickly turned into deadly armed clashes between law enforcement officers and rioters in several regions of the former Soviet republic.The first contingent of CSTO peacekeeping forces arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday to help local law enforcement forces protect major state and military facilities, as well as stabilise the security situation in the country, helping the crisis-hit nation return to normalcy.
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/gunfire-underway-in-kazakhstans-almaty-counterterrorist-operation-still-ongoing-1092106660.html
Herbal Medication is the Best solution to most health Issues , especially viral sickness ,, I can tell of a great Professional doctor, Dr Ahmed Usman who have cured so many people from different disease and infections including i respectively; And He also has herbal cure for the Following DISEASES, Eczema, Urethra wart, chronic problems. Herpes, Cancer, Als, Hepatitis, Diabetes, HPV ,Infections, Asthma, Ulcer ETC Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured via E-mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp +12143027366.
0
Has nothing to do with Gaz prices but those 6 US BioWeapons labs might be worth fighting for - Eh Washington ?
0
2
almaty
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092118239_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b06a96e7422ee2c407f54c23a0c7aa90.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests, almaty, kazakhstan, riots

Kazakhstan: Almaty Hospital Employee Recalls Armed Attack Against Healthcare Facility During Riots

16:05 GMT 08.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / ALEXANDR BOGDANOVA burned-out automobile is seen on a square near an administrative quarter in central Almaty on January 6, 2022
A burned-out automobile is seen on a square near an administrative quarter in central Almaty on January 6, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / ALEXANDR BOGDANOV
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier in January, Kazakhstan was hard hit by a wave of protests against a hike in gas prices, which quickly turned into deadly clashes between armed rioters and police, clashes that claimed the lives of at least 18 security officers.
An employee from Hospital No. 7 in the former Kazakh capital of Almaty has provided the details about an attack on the healthcare facility on Thursday, after protests against a hike in fuel prices turned violent in the Central Asian country.

"On 6 January, armed rioters broke into Hospital No. 7 in Almaty, which is located in the Kalkaman District, and demanded that doctors provide aid to the wounded criminals. The militants fired on the third floor, where an intensive care unit is located. Fortunately, none of the patients or employees of the hospital was injured", the employee, whose name was not revealed, told Sputnik.

They added that after the rioters left the hospital, staff contacted law enforcement agencies and told them about the incident. On 7 January, the wounded gunmen were apprehended by riot policemen who then took them away. The hospital is expected to resume operating on Saturday evening.
© AFP 2021 / ALEXANDR BOGDANOVA military vehicle moves along a street in central Almaty on 7 January 2022, after violence that erupted following protests over hikes in fuel prices.
A military vehicle moves along a street in central Almaty on 7 January 2022, after violence that erupted following protests over hikes in fuel prices. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
A military vehicle moves along a street in central Almaty on 7 January 2022, after violence that erupted following protests over hikes in fuel prices.
© AFP 2021 / ALEXANDR BOGDANOV
On Thursday, Kazakh state television reported that armed rioters had surrounded two large hospitals in Almaty, preventing patients and doctors from entering and endangering people's lives. The facilities were identified as multi-profile clinical hospitals No. 1 and No. 7.
The employee's comments come as Sergei Lebedev, the chairman of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), argued that those involved in the violent unrest in Kazakhstan had prepared for the riots in advance and had foreign backing.

"It is obvious today that the bandits were preparing for mass rallies in advance to destabilise the country and that they had foreign support", Lebedev said, praising the Kazakh authorities' "timely and reasonable" decisions to stabilise the situation in the country.

According to him, "those measures were supported not only by the CSTO [the Collective Security Treaty Organisation] but by other members of the Commonwealth [CIS]".
The CIS hopes that the situation in the Kazakh city of Almaty will return to normal in the next few weeks, which will make it possible to organise CIS events there, Lebedev said.
Troops are seen at the international airport of Almaty following anti-government protests triggered by fuel price increase, in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
Gunfire Underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Counterterrorist Operation Still Ongoing - Video
02:50 GMT
Protests against a two-fold increase in gas prices in Kazakhstan quickly turned into deadly armed clashes between law enforcement officers and rioters in several regions of the former Soviet republic.
The first contingent of CSTO peacekeeping forces arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday to help local law enforcement forces protect major state and military facilities, as well as stabilise the security situation in the country, helping the crisis-hit nation return to normalcy.
250000
Discuss
Popular comments
Herbal Medication is the Best solution to most health Issues , especially viral sickness ,, I can tell of a great Professional doctor, Dr Ahmed Usman who have cured so many people from different disease and infections including i respectively; And He also has herbal cure for the Following DISEASES, Eczema, Urethra wart, chronic problems. Herpes, Cancer, Als, Hepatitis, Diabetes, HPV ,Infections, Asthma, Ulcer ETC Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured via E-mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp +12143027366.
James Fife
8 January, 19:08 GMT
000000
Has nothing to do with Gaz prices but those 6 US BioWeapons labs might be worth fighting for - Eh Washington ?
ГКГарри Комптон
8 January, 20:05 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:03 GMTUS to Table Proposals on Placement of Missiles in Europe in Talks With Russia, Media Says
16:33 GMTOmicron is ‘Ray of Light’ for End of COVID-19 Pandemic, UK Expert Says
16:05 GMTBiden Trying to 'Work Around Congress' to Get Votes for Vax Mandate After SCOTUS Session - Report
16:05 GMTKazakhstan: Almaty Hospital Employee Recalls Armed Attack Against Healthcare Facility During Riots
15:47 GMTTehran Condemns WSJ Op-Ed Advising Biden on Striking Iranian Nuclear Facilities
15:42 GMTLionel Messi Still Has Chance to Win FIFA Men's Player Award
15:25 GMTChip in, Ma! Queen Could Be Asked to Fund Prince Andrew's Settlement With Accuser, Media Says
14:59 GMTFully Vaccinated Swedish Crown Princess Victoria Tests Positive for COVID-19
14:44 GMTJames Webb Space Telescope Finishes Unfolding
14:39 GMTThousands of North Koreans Assemble for Rally to Back Kim Jong-un's Plans for Upgrading Military
14:14 GMTProtesters Gathering in Paris to Raise Their Voices Against New Vaccine Pass
13:54 GMTBandits in Kazakhstan Prepared for Mass Rallies, Had Foreign Backing, CIS Executive Committee Says
13:47 GMTPeople in Beirut Rallying Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
13:40 GMTRT Freelance Reporter Detained in Almaty
13:27 GMT'Gender Unicorn': University Students in Western Carolina Fume Over Mandatory 'Woke' Training
13:16 GMTMark Meadows Asks Supreme Court for 'Prompt' Move on Trump's Lawsuit Against House 6 Jan. Panel
12:51 GMTVideo of 'Birds Aren't Real' Conspiracy Theory Creator 'Vomiting' During Live Interview Goes Viral
12:41 GMTCapitol Riot Panel Allegedly Probing Trump Over Conspiracy to Derail Certification of 2020 Election
12:29 GMTTennis Australia Boss Speaks For First Time on Novak Djokovic Scandal as Tensions Escalate
12:25 GMTIran Sanctions 51 Americans, Including Top Military Brass, in Response to Soleimani's Killing