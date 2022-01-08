https://sputniknews.com/20220108/january-6-house-committee-plans-to-summon-mike-pence-to-voluntarily-testify---report-1092121401.html

January 6 House Committee Plans to Summon Mike Pence to Voluntarily Testify - Report

January 6 House Committee Plans to Summon Mike Pence to Voluntarily Testify - Report

This comes as the Jan. 6 committee looks into then-President Donald Trump's alleged role in the insurrection, as well as in the days leading up to the attack... 08.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-08T21:31+0000

2022-01-08T21:31+0000

2022-01-08T21:31+0000

us

mike pence

us capitol

capitol building

riot

us house

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092121893_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_019c9c1e878d0b243f382db6e2af32e6.jpg

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the head of the Democratic-led House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, says members expect to summon former Vice President Mike Pence to testify this month, NPR reported.In an interview with the outlet, Thompson discussed the scheduling expectations for the Pence request.Pence's appearance is crucial, he reportedly added, especially since the former vice president later published a letter saying he would not stand down from his ceremonial post until the January 6 committee hearings.According to the report, the committee will meet behind closed doors next week to finalize plans for Pence and the voluntary request. However, it remains unclear whether the former vice president will accept the invitation.According to media reports, the committee is currently trying to perform a deeper look at Trump's inner circle as well as new public calls for voluntary testimony. The committee has requested that Fox News host Sean Hannity and Republican Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Jim Jordan of Ohio appear before it in the last few weeks, although none have expressed a desire to do so. Moreover, Thompson would not rule out further demands for witnesses from Trump's closest circle, including Ivanka Trump, Trump's daughter and former senior White House aide.According to Thompson and other members of the committee, Ivanka Trump tried to persuade her father to call off the riot numerous times that day.More information on Ivanka Trump's pleas to her father about the storming, according to Thompson, is presumably held in White House documents that are the subject of a court battle. Trump has lost several rounds in federal court in his attempt to prevent the committee from seeing a subset of those records, and he is now asking the Supreme Court to intercede.More than 50 subpoenas have reportedly been issued by the committee, 350 witnesses have been examined, more than 45,000 documents have been obtained, and nearly 350 tips have been pursued by it. The committee is also working on issuing "significant recommendations" for new laws, according to the report. Reforms to the Electoral Count Act or new sanctions for blocking an official action, such as the certification of presidential election results, could be among the options.According to multiple reports, the panel is racing to complete its inquiry before the November midterm elections fearing that if Republicans retake control of the lower chamber they could end the investigation.

https://sputniknews.com/20220106/ex-vp-mike-pences-team-reportedly-collaborating-with-6-january-house-committee--1092058097.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211215/whats-behind-house-6-january-select-committees-manhunt-for-meadows-bannon--other-trump-aides-1091546274.html

Courtney Lyons 7 Start now earning every week more than $5,000 by doing very simple and easy home based job online. Last month i have made $19735 by doing this online job just in my part time for only 2 hrs. a day using my laptop. This job is just awesome and easy to do in part time. Everybody can now get this and start earning more dollars online just by follow instructions here just copy and paste____________ www.cash46.com 0

Courtney Lyons 7 Start now earning every week more than $5,000 by doing very simple and easy home based job online. Last month i have made $19735 by doing this online job just in my part time for only 2 hrs. a day using my laptop. This job is just awesome and easy to do in part time. Everybody can now get this and start earning more dollars online just by follow instructions here just copy and paste____________ www.cash46.com 0

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, mike pence, us capitol, capitol building, riot, us house, donald trump