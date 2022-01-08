https://sputniknews.com/20220108/james-webb-space-telescope-finishes-unfolding----1092117329.html

James Webb Space Telescope Finishes Unfolding

Astronomers have been monitoring the assembly process of the telescope - deemed to be one of the most complex observatories ever sent to space - since its Christmas launch last year.

Tune in to a live stream from the flight control room of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, the hub of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) as the observatory finalises its unfolding in space on Saturday, 8 January. The final stage of the deployment process is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. and end in a few hours, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. After that, the observatory will start operating in full. NASA scientists are set to hold a press conference once the deployment is complete.JWST, the biggest and most powerful telescope ever launched into space, is a joint venture by NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency. It was launched to space on 25 December 2021.It took almost 20 years and $10 billion to develop the observatory. With help of JWST, scientists plan to explore the planets outside the solar system and scrutinise the early days of the universe.FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE

