Protesters Gathering in Paris to Raise Their Voices Against New Vaccine Pass
James Webb Space Telescope Finishes Unfolding
James Webb Space Telescope Finishes Unfolding
Astronomers have been monitoring the assembly process of the telescope - deemed to be one of the most complex observatories ever sent to space - since its Christmas launch last year.
2022-01-08T14:44+0000
2022-01-08T15:38+0000
Tune in to a live stream from the flight control room of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, the hub of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) as the observatory finalises its unfolding in space on Saturday, 8 January. The final stage of the deployment process is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. and end in a few hours, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. After that, the observatory will start operating in full. NASA scientists are set to hold a press conference once the deployment is complete.JWST, the biggest and most powerful telescope ever launched into space, is a joint venture by NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency. It was launched to space on 25 December 2021.It took almost 20 years and $10 billion to develop the observatory. With help of JWST, scientists plan to explore the planets outside the solar system and scrutinise the early days of the universe.FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
More NASA hoaxing of the world. Think about it. There are two forces acting on the JWST, "gravity" - a downwards force, anyway, and centrifugal force. These act at 90' to each other, so CF cannot oppose "gravity", in which case, this white elephant should immediately start a remorseless tumble back down to earth, unless it constantly opposes this by firing rockets downwards, which it doesn't do. I knew this was a hoax from the moment I realised there was no "Beep!" every few seconds from the voice feed - without this, credibility is zero.
0
And when it deploys and looks further? Endless universe no wall or end just endless and it all "just happened"! Random chance!! !
0
3
James Webb Space Telescope Finishes Unfolding

14:44 GMT 08.01.2022 (Updated: 15:38 GMT 08.01.2022)
Astronomers have been monitoring the assembly process of the telescope - deemed to be one of the most complex observatories ever sent to space - since its Christmas launch last year.
Tune in to a live stream from the flight control room of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, the hub of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) as the observatory finalises its unfolding in space on Saturday, 8 January.
The final stage of the deployment process is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. and end in a few hours, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. After that, the observatory will start operating in full.
NASA scientists are set to hold a press conference once the deployment is complete.
JWST, the biggest and most powerful telescope ever launched into space, is a joint venture by NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency. It was launched to space on 25 December 2021.
It took almost 20 years and $10 billion to develop the observatory. With help of JWST, scientists plan to explore the planets outside the solar system and scrutinise the early days of the universe.
Popular comments
More NASA hoaxing of the world. Think about it. There are two forces acting on the JWST, "gravity" - a downwards force, anyway, and centrifugal force. These act at 90' to each other, so CF cannot oppose "gravity", in which case, this white elephant should immediately start a remorseless tumble back down to earth, unless it constantly opposes this by firing rockets downwards, which it doesn't do. I knew this was a hoax from the moment I realised there was no "Beep!" every few seconds from the voice feed - without this, credibility is zero.
ttim
8 January, 18:08 GMT
000000
And when it deploys and looks further? Endless universe no wall or end just endless and it all "just happened"! Random chance!! !
Richard Huge
8 January, 18:36 GMT
000000
