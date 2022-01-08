Registration was successful!
'Hi Wokeys': Piers Morgan Pledges 'Very Nasty Surprise' for Meghan Markle Ahead of New Column Launch
'Hi Wokeys': Piers Morgan Pledges 'Very Nasty Surprise' for Meghan Markle Ahead of New Column Launch
The feud between ex-"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan and the Sussexes has been going on since Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview, where they happened to hint at racism in the UK Royal Family. These and other claims by the couple did not sit well with Piers - who almost got cancelled for his view of the Sussexes.
Piers Morgan, who left "Good Morning Britain" after lashing out at Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, has theatrically announced his comeback as he is readying to reappear in The Sun with his weekly column "Uncensored".And it appears that the hatchet is far from being buried.Nine months earlier, the then-host of "Good Morning Britain" grilled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, when the two claimed that there were questions in the UK Royal Family about the skin colour of their son, Archie. Markle also shared with viewers that she had suicidal thoughts at the time but received no understanding or assistance from Buckingham Palace.The Sussexes' story, however, did not melt Morgan's heart. After making harsh statements about Markle in the wake of the interview, he refused to apologise - for which he received a wave of public backlash and discovered himself on the verge of being "cancelled". He abruptly left "Good Morning Britain", but appeared to have found shelter in The Sun - where he had edited the "Bizarre" column more than 30 years earlier.He also has plans to launch a global show on Talk TV and even expects the "stinking hypocrite" Meghan to be his first guest.Morgan is set to kick off his column next week and has already urged "wokies" to read it in a short video statement on Twitter.As for Meghan Markle - who, along with her husband, has not commented on Morgan's jabs ahead of the new column launch - the ex-host claimed that she might once have had "a slight crush on [him]" before meeting Prince Harry. Now, however, Morgan says he does not have any message for the Duchess, referring her and everyone who is curious to - yes, his new column.
British journalist and television personality Piers Morgan poses for a photograph as he arrives for the European premiere of Eddie The Eagle in London on March 17, 2016
British journalist and television personality Piers Morgan poses for a photograph as he arrives for the European premiere of Eddie The Eagle in London on March 17, 2016
Daria Bedenko
The feud between ex-"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan and the Sussexes has been going on since Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview, where they happened to hint at racism in the UK Royal Family. These and other claims by the couple did not sit well with Piers - who almost got cancelled for his view of the Sussexes.
Piers Morgan, who left "Good Morning Britain" after lashing out at Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, has theatrically announced his comeback as he is readying to reappear in The Sun with his weekly column "Uncensored".
And it appears that the hatchet is far from being buried.

"Pushy little Princess Pinocchio tried her utmost to cancel me, and she will be in for a very unpleasant surprise when I emerge, like Lazarus, from my den", Morgan said. "It was a pretty bruising experience on Good Morning Britain but I'm now working somewhere where I'm free to express my opinions".

Nine months earlier, the then-host of "Good Morning Britain" grilled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, when the two claimed that there were questions in the UK Royal Family about the skin colour of their son, Archie. Markle also shared with viewers that she had suicidal thoughts at the time but received no understanding or assistance from Buckingham Palace.
The Sussexes' story, however, did not melt Morgan's heart. After making harsh statements about Markle in the wake of the interview, he refused to apologise - for which he received a wave of public backlash and discovered himself on the verge of being "cancelled". He abruptly left "Good Morning Britain", but appeared to have found shelter in The Sun - where he had edited the "Bizarre" column more than 30 years earlier.

"The woke worm is turning and Sun readers are sick and tired of being told what to do or think", Morgan says now, as cited by The Sun. "I want to single-handedly lead the charge around the world to end cancel culture".

He also has plans to launch a global show on Talk TV and even expects the "stinking hypocrite" Meghan to be his first guest.

"Every time Meghan and Harry try and pull a fast one on the royals I'll be there to hold them to account", he promises, commenting on the launch of his column. "But mainly I want to express what Sun readers are thinking, and no topic is off-limits".

Morgan is set to kick off his column next week and has already urged "wokies" to read it in a short video statement on Twitter.
As for Meghan Markle - who, along with her husband, has not commented on Morgan's jabs ahead of the new column launch - the ex-host claimed that she might once have had "a slight crush on [him]" before meeting Prince Harry. Now, however, Morgan says he does not have any message for the Duchess, referring her and everyone who is curious to - yes, his new column.
