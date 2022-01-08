Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/chris-noths-friends-worried-actor-feels-like-his-life-is-over---report-1092121584.html
Chris Noth's Friends Worried Actor ‘Feels Like His Life Is Over’ - Report
Chris Noth's Friends Worried Actor ‘Feels Like His Life Is Over’ - Report
Friends of Actor Chris Noth Are Worried, Saying He ‘Feels Like His Life Is Over,’ Report Says
2022-01-08T20:57+0000
2022-01-08T20:57+0000
us
actors
alcohol
sexual harassment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091602025_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d64d1c328fe4150d6479030b9fcd1941.jpg
People close to Chris Noth say they are worried about his alleged alcohol issues following the recent rape accusations, Page Six reported Saturday, citing sources.The sources claimed that Noth used to drink alcohol on set while filming, and have suggested that his drinking issues may get worse amid the negative public attention.Following the allegations, Noth dropped out of some projects, including the CBS television project The Equalizer. A3 Artists Agency, where he had been listed as a client, also ditched his contract, and exercise bike brand Peloton recently removed an ad featuring Noth.On top of that, a scene with Chris Noth was cut out from the "And Just Like That..." finale, where the actor was supposed to appear in a cameo.Two women claimed last month that Chris Noth raped them in 2004 and 2015 in two separate incidents. According to one of them, the actor invited her to his apartment, kissed her without consent, and then sexually assaulted her. Later, a third woman came forward with allegations against the actor, claiming that Noth molested her in 2010 when she was 18.The latest accuser, musician Lisa Gentile, accused Noth of forcibly kissing and touching her at her home in New York after they met at Manhattan's Da Marino restaurant in 2002.
7 Start now earning every week more than $5,000 by doing very simple and easy home based job online. Last month i have made $19735 by doing this online job just in my part time for only 2 hrs. a day using my laptop. This job is just awesome and easy to do in part time. Everybody can now get this and start earning more dollars online just by follow instructions here just copy and paste____________ www.cash46.com
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091602025_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6dbcf94b824c8cdbc76b41188484ebd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, actors, alcohol, sexual harassment

Chris Noth's Friends Worried Actor ‘Feels Like His Life Is Over’ - Report

20:57 GMT 08.01.2022
© AP Photo / Joel C RyanFILE - Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film Awards in central London, on Dec. 2, 2018
FILE - Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film Awards in central London, on Dec. 2, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© AP Photo / Joel C Ryan
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
In late December, American actor and star of the hit TV series "Sex and the City" Chris Noth came under fire after four women accused him of sexual assault. Agencies and producers immediately stopped collaborating with him despite the fact that no charges have been filed. The actor has denied all allegations.
People close to Chris Noth say they are worried about his alleged alcohol issues following the recent rape accusations, Page Six reported Saturday, citing sources.
The sources claimed that Noth used to drink alcohol on set while filming, and have suggested that his drinking issues may get worse amid the negative public attention.
“Chris honestly feels like his life is over. I think that drinking has played a big role in his problems. Everything is taking a toll. His friends would like him to get some help,” one of them said.
Following the allegations, Noth dropped out of some projects, including the CBS television project The Equalizer. A3 Artists Agency, where he had been listed as a client, also ditched his contract, and exercise bike brand Peloton recently removed an ad featuring Noth.
On top of that, a scene with Chris Noth was cut out from the "And Just Like That..." finale, where the actor was supposed to appear in a cameo.
Two women claimed last month that Chris Noth raped them in 2004 and 2015 in two separate incidents. According to one of them, the actor invited her to his apartment, kissed her without consent, and then sexually assaulted her. Later, a third woman came forward with allegations against the actor, claiming that Noth molested her in 2010 when she was 18.
The latest accuser, musician Lisa Gentile, accused Noth of forcibly kissing and touching her at her home in New York after they met at Manhattan's Da Marino restaurant in 2002.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
7 Start now earning every week more than $5,000 by doing very simple and easy home based job online. Last month i have made $19735 by doing this online job just in my part time for only 2 hrs. a day using my laptop. This job is just awesome and easy to do in part time. Everybody can now get this and start earning more dollars online just by follow instructions here just copy and paste____________ www.cash46.com
Courtney Lyons
9 January, 00:44 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:45 GMTWatch BBC Journo Get Struck in Face by Snow While Reporting in DC
21:31 GMTJanuary 6 House Committee Plans to Summon Mike Pence to Voluntarily Testify - Report
20:57 GMTChris Noth's Friends Worried Actor ‘Feels Like His Life Is Over’ - Report
18:55 GMTPower Outages Sweep All of Lebanon, Reports Say
18:48 GMTPhotos of Djokovic Socialising in December When He Says He Had COVID Emerge Online
18:26 GMTCypriot Scientists Detect Hybrid Coronavirus Strain of Delta, Omicron Variants
18:13 GMTSinead O'Connor Slams Irish Authorities Over Son's Suspected Suicide
17:31 GMTWhite House's Tweet Claiming Biden Created More Jobs Than Any US President 'Ever' Grilled Online
17:17 GMTUkrainian President Urges US Senators to Pass Bill on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
17:03 GMT'Progress is Possible': US Has No Plans to Deploy Offensive Missile Systems in Ukraine - Official
16:33 GMTOmicron is ‘Ray of Light’ for End of COVID-19 Pandemic, UK Expert Says
16:05 GMTBiden Trying to 'Work Around Congress' to Get Votes for Vax Mandate After SCOTUS Session - Report
16:05 GMTKazakhstan: Almaty Hospital Employee Recalls Armed Attack Against Healthcare Facility During Riots
15:47 GMTTehran Condemns WSJ Op-Ed Advising Biden on Striking Iranian Nuclear Facilities
15:42 GMTLionel Messi Still Has Chance to Win FIFA Men's Player Award
15:25 GMTChip in, Ma! Queen Could Be Asked to Fund Prince Andrew's Settlement With Accuser, Media Says
14:59 GMTFully Vaccinated Swedish Crown Princess Victoria Tests Positive for COVID-19
14:44 GMTJames Webb Space Telescope Finishes Unfolding
14:39 GMTThousands of North Koreans Assemble for Rally to Back Kim Jong-un's Plans for Upgrading Military
14:14 GMTProtesters Gathering in Paris to Raise Their Voices Against New Vaccine Pass