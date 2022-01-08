Chris Noth's Friends Worried Actor ‘Feels Like His Life Is Over’ - Report

https://sputniknews.com/20220108/chris-noths-friends-worried-actor-feels-like-his-life-is-over---report-1092121584.html

People close to Chris Noth say they are worried about his alleged alcohol issues following the recent rape accusations, Page Six reported Saturday, citing sources.The sources claimed that Noth used to drink alcohol on set while filming, and have suggested that his drinking issues may get worse amid the negative public attention.Following the allegations, Noth dropped out of some projects, including the CBS television project The Equalizer. A3 Artists Agency, where he had been listed as a client, also ditched his contract, and exercise bike brand Peloton recently removed an ad featuring Noth.On top of that, a scene with Chris Noth was cut out from the "And Just Like That..." finale, where the actor was supposed to appear in a cameo.Two women claimed last month that Chris Noth raped them in 2004 and 2015 in two separate incidents. According to one of them, the actor invited her to his apartment, kissed her without consent, and then sexually assaulted her. Later, a third woman came forward with allegations against the actor, claiming that Noth molested her in 2010 when she was 18.The latest accuser, musician Lisa Gentile, accused Noth of forcibly kissing and touching her at her home in New York after they met at Manhattan's Da Marino restaurant in 2002.

