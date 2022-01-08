https://sputniknews.com/20220108/channel-migrants-reportedly-staying-at-uk-taxpayer-funded-hotels-worth-169-a-night-1092113062.html

Channel Migrants Reportedly Staying at UK Taxpayer-Funded Hotels Worth $169 a Night

Channel Migrants Reportedly Staying at UK Taxpayer-Funded Hotels Worth $169 a Night

Some Channel migrants are staying in four-star hotel rooms in the UK worth £125 ($169) a night, paid for by British taxpayers, according to leaked data obtained by The Sun.

2022-01-08T11:24+0000

2022-01-08T11:24+0000

2022-01-08T11:24+0000

migrants

english channel

hotels

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926745_0:89:3327:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_8be939e6e6d3124e10a1e2a5d6674579.jpg

Some Channel migrants are staying in four-star hotel rooms in the UK worth £125 ($169) a night, paid for by British taxpayers, according to leaked data obtained by The Sun.He added that "at the very least — if we cannot offshore-process asylum-seekers — we need detention centres, not nice hotels".A Home Office spokesperson, in turn, insisted that the hotels were used only as a last resort.A Home Office minister earlier said that the government was "reforming" its approach to the migration issue and introducing tougher asylum rules.Refugee charities, for their part, asserted that Downing Street's "dangerous and callous policy" would lead to more migrant arrivals and drownings.When compared to 2020, the number of refugees who illegally crossed the English Channel in small boats to reach the UK tripled last year, with arrivals standing at 28,431. On 24 November 2021, at least 27 people died as their small boat sank in the Channel.The same month saw a new record for a single day, when 1,185 people reached British shores on board 33 boats. More than 60 migrants have already made the Channel crossing in 2022.

https://sputniknews.com/20211130/migrant-camp-reportedly-being-torn-down-by-french-police-amid-simmering-uk-france-channel-row-1091139796.html

Notta Snowflake You are witnessing slave-trading here throughout the West at its most pernicious and murderous best. The only persons who this process benefits are the slave-traders themselves which are the refugee resettlement NGO's. As a percentage of the total count of imported slave labour, more may possibly have died in transit than during the 16th and 17th century slave-relocation-for-pay movements of captive workforces. 0

1

english channel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

migrants, english channel, hotels, uk