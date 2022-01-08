https://sputniknews.com/20220108/biden-praises-stock-market-success-1092104373.html
Biden Praises Stock Market Success
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the Kazakhstan president authorizing the use of lethal force against protesters, and legendary actor Sidney Poitier passing away at age 94.
GUESTDean O'Brien - Photojournalist, Author | Serbia, Eight Years of Shelling in Donbass, and Western AggressionRay McGovern - Former CIA Officer, Political Activist | Dick Cheney, Russian Borders, and Broken Promises by AmericaIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Dean O'Brien about the situation in Donbass, NATO, and Ukrainian culture before 2014. Dean spoke about the Americans who joined the Ukrainian civil war and Nazi supporters in Ukraine. Dean discussed the lack of accurate media about Donbass and US military weapons in Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ray McGovern about President Putin's main objective, the status of Julian Assange, and Ray meeting President Putin. Ray discussed the creation of V.I.P.S and Dick Cheney praised by Democrats. Ray talked about the civil unrest in Kazakhstan and possible Western involvement in the conflict.Also, Joe Biden says his own economic plan is working as the stock market has improved significantly since he took the office. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Dean O'Brien - Photojournalist, Author | Serbia, Eight Years of Shelling in Donbass, and Western Aggression
Ray McGovern - Former CIA Officer, Political Activist | Dick Cheney, Russian Borders, and Broken Promises by America
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Dean O'Brien about the situation in Donbass, NATO, and Ukrainian culture before 2014. Dean spoke about the Americans who joined the Ukrainian civil war and Nazi supporters in Ukraine. Dean discussed the lack of accurate media about Donbass and US military weapons in Ukraine.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ray McGovern about President Putin's main objective, the status of Julian Assange, and Ray meeting President Putin. Ray discussed the creation of V.I.P.S and Dick Cheney praised by Democrats. Ray talked about the civil unrest in Kazakhstan and possible Western involvement in the conflict.
Also, Joe Biden says his own economic plan is working as the stock market has improved significantly since he took the office.
