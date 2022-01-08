https://sputniknews.com/20220108/biden-praises-stock-market-success-1092104373.html

Biden Praises Stock Market Success

Biden Praises Stock Market Success

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the Kazakhstan president authorizing the... 08.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-08T15:52+0000

2022-01-08T15:52+0000

2022-01-08T15:52+0000

ukraine

us

kazakhstan

extremism

isis

orthodox

wikileaks

the backstory

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092104348_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3582e3996d2eb7f2755a6f66b5a21553.jpg

Biden Praises Stock Market Success On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the Kazakhstan president authorizing the use of lethal force against protesters, and legendary actor Sidney Poitier passing away at age 94.

GUESTDean O'Brien - Photojournalist, Author | Serbia, Eight Years of Shelling in Donbass, and Western AggressionRay McGovern - Former CIA Officer, Political Activist | Dick Cheney, Russian Borders, and Broken Promises by AmericaIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Dean O'Brien about the situation in Donbass, NATO, and Ukrainian culture before 2014. Dean spoke about the Americans who joined the Ukrainian civil war and Nazi supporters in Ukraine. Dean discussed the lack of accurate media about Donbass and US military weapons in Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ray McGovern about President Putin's main objective, the status of Julian Assange, and Ray meeting President Putin. Ray discussed the creation of V.I.P.S and Dick Cheney praised by Democrats. Ray talked about the civil unrest in Kazakhstan and possible Western involvement in the conflict.Also, Joe Biden says his own economic plan is working as the stock market has improved significantly since he took the office. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ukraine

us

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

ukraine, us, kazakhstan, extremism, isis, orthodox, wikileaks, the backstory, аудио, radio