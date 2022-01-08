https://sputniknews.com/20220108/austrians-protest-against-mandatory-vaccination-and-pandemic-restrictions-in-vienna--1092112673.html

Austrians Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination and Pandemic Restrictions in Vienna

Austrians Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination and Pandemic Restrictions in Vienna

Last year, Austria became the first EU nation to introduce obligatory jabs, and re-impose strict lockdown due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

2022-01-08T11:01+0000

2022-01-08T11:01+0000

2022-01-08T11:02+0000

vienna

austria

protests

protest

protesters

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107396/25/1073962578_0:168:3069:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_69e5ca117e474f50a6d24364ad3e3eb1.jpg

Sputnik is live from Vienna, Austria, where demonstrators are holding the first protest against coronavirus restrictions this year. This is also the first big event since 26 December, when thousands of protesters marched through the centre of Vienna with candles and lights, demanding to cancel anti-pandemic measures.On 19 November, then-Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the start of universal compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 starting on 1 February 2022.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

vienna

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Protest against COVID restrix, vaccine mandates takes place in Vienna Protest against COVID restrix, vaccine mandates takes place in Vienna 2022-01-08T11:01+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vienna, austria, protests, protest, protesters, видео