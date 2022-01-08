Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/austrians-protest-against-mandatory-vaccination-and-pandemic-restrictions-in-vienna--1092112673.html
Austrians Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination and Pandemic Restrictions in Vienna
Austrians Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination and Pandemic Restrictions in Vienna
Last year, Austria became the first EU nation to introduce obligatory jabs, and re-impose strict lockdown due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.
2022-01-08T11:01+0000
2022-01-08T11:02+0000
vienna
austria
protests
protest
protesters
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107396/25/1073962578_0:168:3069:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_69e5ca117e474f50a6d24364ad3e3eb1.jpg
Sputnik is live from Vienna, Austria, where demonstrators are holding the first protest against coronavirus restrictions this year. This is also the first big event since 26 December, when thousands of protesters marched through the centre of Vienna with candles and lights, demanding to cancel anti-pandemic measures.On 19 November, then-Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the start of universal compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 starting on 1 February 2022.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
vienna
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Protest against COVID restrix, vaccine mandates takes place in Vienna
Protest against COVID restrix, vaccine mandates takes place in Vienna
2022-01-08T11:01+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107396/25/1073962578_161:0:2909:2061_1920x0_80_0_0_e24741be6abf99ea3e95925cdc2bee5e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vienna, austria, protests, protest, protesters, видео

Austrians Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination and Pandemic Restrictions in Vienna

11:01 GMT 08.01.2022 (Updated: 11:02 GMT 08.01.2022)
CC0 / / Vienna view
Vienna view - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Last year, Austria became the first EU nation to introduce obligatory jabs, and re-impose strict lockdown due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.
Sputnik is live from Vienna, Austria, where demonstrators are holding the first protest against coronavirus restrictions this year. This is also the first big event since 26 December, when thousands of protesters marched through the centre of Vienna with candles and lights, demanding to cancel anti-pandemic measures.
On 19 November, then-Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the start of universal compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 starting on 1 February 2022.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Sputnik
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:01 GMTAustrians Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination and Pandemic Restrictions in Vienna
10:41 GMTIt's Now or Never: What's Behind Dems' Push for Changing Senate Rules & Passing Voting Rights Bills?
10:20 GMTMoscow: OSCE Hasn't Reacted to Multiple Attacks on Journalists Amid Riots in Kazakhstan
10:17 GMT'Hi Wokeys': Piers Morgan Pledges 'Very Nasty Surprise' for Meghan Markle Ahead of New Column Launch
09:57 GMT9/11 Victims' Families 'Insulted, Speechless' Over Harris Comparing Capitol Riot to al-Qaeda Attack
09:55 GMTKanye West Dating Julia Fox is 'Ploy to Get Under Kim Kardashian's Skin', Report Says
09:51 GMTNothing Personal, Satan: Turkmenistan’s President Orders to Extinguish ‘Gates of Hell’
09:41 GMT‘Socially Distanced Drinks’: Cummings Claims Another COVID Rule-Breaking Party Held at No.10 in 2020
09:19 GMTRussian Defence Ministry to Unveil Modified Pantsir-SM Missile Systems in 2022
08:58 GMTMan Covered in Hand Sanitiser Bursts Into Flames After Being Tasered by Police - GRAPHIC Video [18+]
07:08 GMTBook: McAfee Confessed He Once Planned to Kill His Mother, Wife & Baby Due to DMT Overdose
07:03 GMTVirginia Giuffre Thought It Was 'Cool' to Sleep With Prince Andrew, Epstein Sex Slave Claims
06:50 GMTWATCH: Mountain Collapses Blocking National Highway in India as Heavy Snow, Rain Trigger Landslide
06:05 GMTRussia to Enter Top 3 of Liquefied Natural Gas Producers Within 8 Years, Energy Consultant Says
05:53 GMTUK Military Chief: Russia Cutting Underwater Communication Cables Will Be Considered Act of War
04:37 GMTLive Updates: Ex-Chief of Kazakh National Security Committee Masimov Detained on Treason Charges
04:18 GMTEx-AOC Top Aide: Biden Fails ‘To Articulate’ What He's Doing, May See Dem Primary Challenger
03:44 GMTKazakh Protests Show Pattern of West-Directed 'Color Revolution', Ex-Diplomat Says
03:38 GMTUS Likely Set Up Base in Albania to Counter China, Ex-CIA Analyst Says
03:07 GMTNetizens Slam Musk's Vegas Loop 'Solution to Traffic Jams' Tunnel for... Congestion