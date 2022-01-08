Austrians Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination and Pandemic Restrictions in Vienna

Sputnik is live from Vienna, Austria, where demonstrators are holding the first protest against coronavirus restrictions this year. This is also the first big event since 26 December, when thousands of protesters marched through the centre of Vienna with candles and lights, demanding to cancel anti-pandemic measures.On 19 November, then-Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the start of universal compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 starting on 1 February 2022.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Protest against COVID restrix, vaccine mandates takes place in Vienna
Last year, Austria became the first EU nation to introduce obligatory jabs, and re-impose strict lockdown due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.
Sputnik is live from Vienna, Austria, where demonstrators are holding the first protest against coronavirus restrictions this year. This is also the first big event since 26 December, when thousands of protesters marched through the centre of Vienna with candles and lights, demanding to cancel anti-pandemic measures.
On 19 November, then-Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the start of universal compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 starting on 1 February 2022.