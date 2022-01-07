https://sputniknews.com/20220107/we-are-bathing-in-syphilis-right-now-sweden-sees-spike-in-disease-once-forgotten-1092084374.html

'We Are Bathing in Syphilis Right Now': Sweden Sees Spike in Disease Once Forgotten

'We Are Bathing in Syphilis Right Now': Sweden Sees Spike in Disease Once Forgotten

From being both a common and deadly disease, syphilis almost completely disappeared in the 1940s when penicillin appeared. But since the 1990s, there has been a steady increase.

2022-01-07T06:44+0000

2022-01-07T06:44+0000

2022-01-07T06:44+0000

sweden

hiv

homosexuality

syphilis

std

scandinavia

homosexuals

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/03/1083066423_0:133:1281:853_1920x0_80_0_0_3450cadaba3a212be6d70f5de9ab2054.jpg

As opposed to other common venereal diseases chlamydia and gonorrhoea which are in decline in Sweden, syphilis appears to have increased sharply in 2021, national broadcaster SVT has reported, emphasising that homosexual men have been hit particularly hard.From being both a common and deadly disease, syphilis almost completely disappeared in the 1940s when penicillin appeared. But since the 1990s, there has been a steady increase. The number of cases more than doubled between 2011 and 2020, and the Public Health Agency's preliminary figures point to a sharp increase in 2021.Finn Filén, chief physician at the Venhälsan clinic at Stockholm's Södersjukhuset Hospital, which treats men and transgender people who have sex with men, warned this summer about a galloping spread of infection, and says that the problem remains.According to Finn Filén, the fact that homosexual men have been hit hard has to do with the great strides made in the treatment of HIV. Those living with well-treated HIV today are more prone to having unprotected sex."People are basically not as scared, and are therefore not as good at using condoms as they were in the 90s when it was a matter of survival to avoid being infected with HIV and develop AIDS from which they died", Filén explained. The infection is spread during unprotected intercourse and the condom is and remains the best protection. At the same time, syphilis is an insidious disease and sometimes develops without symptoms, which means that the infection is easily spread by unsuspecting carriers. Syphilis can lead to permanent damage to the nervous system and body organs after several years if it is not detected and treated.

Rokenbok Syphilis, lets ask the American blacks about it since they were experimented on courtesy of the US government. 0

Airygunt its a sheep and goats desease,before it got passed into humans 0

2

sweden

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

sweden, hiv, homosexuality, syphilis, std, scandinavia, homosexuals