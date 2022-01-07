https://sputniknews.com/20220107/walloon-court-of-appeal-in-belgium-rules-covid-19-safe-passes-legal-in-region-1092097793.html

Walloon Court of Appeal in Belgium Rules COVID-19 Safe Passes Legal in Region

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - A Belgium court of appeal in the Walloon city of Liege has ruled that the use of COVID-19 Safe Passes to prove vaccination, recovery from... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International

In December, a court in Belgium’s Wallonia region ruled that the use of COVID-19 Safe Passes was illegal in Wallonia, in spite of infringing on the individual freedoms of citizens, and ordered the Walloon government to pay fees until the Safe Passes were suspended. The Walloon government stated it would not repeal the regulation on passes and immediately appealed the court's ruling.COVID-19 Safe Pass, obligatory to enter restaurants, gyms and cultural venues, was introduced all over the country to slow the spread of the disease.

