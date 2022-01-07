https://sputniknews.com/20220107/video-protesters-pull-down-statue-of-kazakhstans-first-president-nazarbayev-in-almaty-region-1092093582.html

Video: Protesters Pull Down Statue of Kazakhstan's First President Nazarbayev in Almaty Region

Video: Protesters Pull Down Statue of Kazakhstan's First President Nazarbayev in Almaty Region

A video, purportedly showing the demolition of a monument to first Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the city of Taldykorgan emerged online on Friday. The clip shows a truck dragging the statue from its pedestal, while a crowd of protesters is shouting and cheering the driver on.

2022-01-07T13:57+0000

2022-01-07T13:57+0000

2022-01-07T13:57+0000

kazakhstan

nursultan nazarbayev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092094670_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cbad2f86b1038aa359beed94345e049b.png

A video, purportedly showing the demolition of a monument to first Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the city of Taldykorgan emerged online on Friday. The clip shows a truck dragging the statue from its pedestal, while a crowd of protesters is shouting and cheering the driver on. When the monument falls to the ground, people can be seen running to the statue and hitting it with sticks.Reports suggest that after its collapse, the statue broke into two pieces.Taldykorgan is located near the old capital city of Almaty, which has been experiencing violent riots over the past few days, with armed people attacking law enforcement and storming the mayor's office. According to authorities, several police officers were killed and over 200 injured during the clashes.Addressing the crisis, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested assistance from Kazakhstan's allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO). The bloc is sending peacekeeping forces to guard strategic objects in the country, while the Kazakh police and military are reinstating order in the nation's riot-hit cities.

FeEisi The new Kazakh government can do the following: 1)Better pay for workers 2)safe work conditions 3)union friendly. This may help end some of the protests 0

1

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

kazakhstan, nursultan nazarbayev