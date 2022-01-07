Registration was successful!
Video: Protesters Pull Down Statue of Kazakhstan's First President Nazarbayev in Almaty Region
Video: Protesters Pull Down Statue of Kazakhstan's First President Nazarbayev in Almaty Region
A video, purportedly showing the demolition of a monument to first Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the city of Taldykorgan emerged online on Friday. The clip shows a truck dragging the statue from its pedestal, while a crowd of protesters is shouting and cheering the driver on.
A video, purportedly showing the demolition of a monument to first Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the city of Taldykorgan emerged online on Friday. The clip shows a truck dragging the statue from its pedestal, while a crowd of protesters is shouting and cheering the driver on. When the monument falls to the ground, people can be seen running to the statue and hitting it with sticks.Reports suggest that after its collapse, the statue broke into two pieces.Taldykorgan is located near the old capital city of Almaty, which has been experiencing violent riots over the past few days, with armed people attacking law enforcement and storming the mayor's office. According to authorities, several police officers were killed and over 200 injured during the clashes.Addressing the crisis, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested assistance from Kazakhstan's allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO). The bloc is sending peacekeeping forces to guard strategic objects in the country, while the Kazakh police and military are reinstating order in the nation's riot-hit cities.
The new Kazakh government can do the following: 1)Better pay for workers 2)safe work conditions 3)union friendly. This may help end some of the protests
kazakhstan, nursultan nazarbayev

Video: Protesters Pull Down Statue of Kazakhstan's First President Nazarbayev in Almaty Region

13:57 GMT 07.01.2022
© Sputnik . Sputnik KazakhstanCrowd destroys monument of Kazakhstan's first president Nursultan Nazarbaev in Taldykorgan, Kazakhstan.
Crowd destroys monument of Kazakhstan's first president Nursultan Nazarbaev in Taldykorgan, Kazakhstan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© Sputnik . Sputnik Kazakhstan
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The country has been engulfed in mass riots, as people took to the streets against fuel price hikes on 2 January in the western part of the country. The protests have spread across the country since then. In Almaty, unrest escalated into violent riots, with armed people clashing with police and attacking the mayor's office.
A video, purportedly showing the demolition of a monument to first Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the city of Taldykorgan emerged online on Friday. The clip shows a truck dragging the statue from its pedestal, while a crowd of protesters is shouting and cheering the driver on.
When the monument falls to the ground, people can be seen running to the statue and hitting it with sticks.
Reports suggest that after its collapse, the statue broke into two pieces.
Taldykorgan is located near the old capital city of Almaty, which has been experiencing violent riots over the past few days, with armed people attacking law enforcement and storming the mayor's office. According to authorities, several police officers were killed and over 200 injured during the clashes.
Addressing the crisis, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested assistance from Kazakhstan's allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO). The bloc is sending peacekeeping forces to guard strategic objects in the country, while the Kazakh police and military are reinstating order in the nation's riot-hit cities.
The new Kazakh government can do the following: 1)Better pay for workers 2)safe work conditions 3)union friendly. This may help end some of the protests
FeEisi
7 January, 17:28 GMT
