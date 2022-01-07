Registration was successful!
International
2022-01-07
Protests in Kazakhstan
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
UN Spokesperson Says Killing of Police, Protesters in Kazakhstan 'Unacceptable'
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations views the killing of demonstrators and police officers in Kazakhstan's protests as unacceptable, UN spokesperson... 07.01.2022
protests in kazakhstan
"I think it's important that there be a stop to the violence. People demonstrating should do so peacefully. The killing of police officers and others is unacceptable. The killing of demonstrators is as well," Dujarric said during a press briefing.The spokesman said the United Nations continues to monitor the situation in Kazakhstan "very closely" and appeals to all involved parties to show restraint, avoid violence and resolve the crisis through peaceful means.Protests erupted in Kazakhstan after the authorities implemented a twofold increase in gas prices on January 1. Despite the government's attempts to manage the situation and promises to decrease prices, the protests turned into riots complete with looting and clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions, including the largest city of Almaty.The government introduced a country-wide state of emergency, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to assist in bringing the situation under control.
Respect human rights sure is rife with many standards!
kazakhstan
UN Spokesperson Says Killing of Police, Protesters in Kazakhstan 'Unacceptable'

20:34 GMT 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEVPeople are seen near the building of the Kazakhstan state TV channel, which was torched during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022.
People are seen near the building of the Kazakhstan state TV channel, which was torched during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022.
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEV
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations views the killing of demonstrators and police officers in Kazakhstan's protests as unacceptable, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.
"I think it's important that there be a stop to the violence. People demonstrating should do so peacefully. The killing of police officers and others is unacceptable. The killing of demonstrators is as well," Dujarric said during a press briefing.
The spokesman said the United Nations continues to monitor the situation in Kazakhstan "very closely" and appeals to all involved parties to show restraint, avoid violence and resolve the crisis through peaceful means.
"There is a need in any situation to respect human rights and international standards while reestablishing public order," Dujarric added.
Protests erupted in Kazakhstan after the authorities implemented a twofold increase in gas prices on January 1. Despite the government's attempts to manage the situation and promises to decrease prices, the protests turned into riots complete with looting and clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions, including the largest city of Almaty.
The government introduced a country-wide state of emergency, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to assist in bringing the situation under control.
