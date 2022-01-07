Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/two-journalists-killed-in-haiti-after-interviewing-criminal-lord--reports-1092082107.html
Two Journalists Killed in Haiti After Interviewing Criminal Lord – Reports
Two Journalists Killed in Haiti After Interviewing Criminal Lord – Reports
Two Journalists Killed in Haiti After Interviewing Criminal Lord – Reports
2022-01-07T03:35+0000
2022-01-07T03:35+0000
haiti
latin america
journalists
criminal gang
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083345030_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1452c4e265c98006b45ae81b5348cccd.jpg
According to the Haiti24 news outlet, the journalists came under gunfire opened by members of another criminal group.One more journalist managed to escape from the site of the attack.Earlier on Sunday, an assassination attempt on the life of Haitian prime minister Ariel Henry took place at a church in the city of Gonaives during a mass marking the 218th anniversary of the country's independence.Haiti has been facing a prolonged period of poverty, gang violence, and political crisis, exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.
haiti
03:35 GMT 07.01.2022
Police officers patrol in search for suspects in the murder Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Police officers patrol in search for suspects in the murder Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two journalists have been killed in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince after interviewing a lord of a criminal group, media reported.
According to the Haiti24 news outlet, the journalists came under gunfire opened by members of another criminal group.
One more journalist managed to escape from the site of the attack.
Earlier on Sunday, an assassination attempt on the life of Haitian prime minister Ariel Henry took place at a church in the city of Gonaives during a mass marking the 218th anniversary of the country's independence.
Haiti has been facing a prolonged period of poverty, gang violence, and political crisis, exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.
