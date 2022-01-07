https://sputniknews.com/20220107/two-journalists-killed-in-haiti-after-interviewing-criminal-lord--reports-1092082107.html

Two Journalists Killed in Haiti After Interviewing Criminal Lord – Reports

2022-01-07T03:35+0000

According to the Haiti24 news outlet, the journalists came under gunfire opened by members of another criminal group.One more journalist managed to escape from the site of the attack.Earlier on Sunday, an assassination attempt on the life of Haitian prime minister Ariel Henry took place at a church in the city of Gonaives during a mass marking the 218th anniversary of the country's independence.Haiti has been facing a prolonged period of poverty, gang violence, and political crisis, exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.

