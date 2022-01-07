Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/trump-seen-smiling-with-thumbs-up-while-passing-supporters-rally-on-capitol-riot-anniversary-1092078938.html
Trump Seen Smiling With Thumbs up While Passing Supporters’ Rally on Capitol Riot Anniversary
Trump Seen Smiling With Thumbs up While Passing Supporters’ Rally on Capitol Riot Anniversary
Trump Seen Smiling With Thumb up While Passing Supporters’ Rally on Capitol Riot Anniversary
2022-01-07T00:48+0000
2022-01-07T00:48+0000
donald trump
us
rally
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092078874_0:188:2975:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_6b5db537adc56b6d846b4389a89c4bb4.jpg
Ex-President Donald Trump was spotted on Thursday giving the thumbs up to an anti-Biden demonstration in Florida, gathered on the Capitol riot anniversary.The photo, taken when his vehicle stopped at a red light about 100 yards away from the “Freedom Rally,” shows a grinning Trump in a white golf shirt and a red hat bearing his campaign motto “MAGA.”Earlier in the day, both current and former presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump addressed the US Capitol siege anniversary.Along with other Democrats, Biden accused his predecessor of trying to thwart a peaceful transfer of power in the US a year ago by hesitating to calm the storming mob and saying lies about “rigged” elections.Trump, who cancelled his planned press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, instead released a statement criticizing Democrats for trying to exploit the 6 January events for political gain.
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/why-does-joe-biden-need-to-justify-his-electoral-legitimacy-one-year-on-1092071698.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092078874_122:0:2853:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_86c75b1371c6fcb0753dcfd40aca426e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, rally, viral

Trump Seen Smiling With Thumbs up While Passing Supporters’ Rally on Capitol Riot Anniversary

00:48 GMT 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERAn attendee displays a U.S. flag during a candlelight vigil on the National Mall in observance of the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2022
An attendee displays a U.S. flag during a candlelight vigil on the National Mall in observance of the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
On the anniversary of the 6 January US Capitol insurrection, tensions in Washington have heated up as many lawmakers recalled the tragic events, with mutual accusations being heard from both sides of the political aisle.
Ex-President Donald Trump was spotted on Thursday giving the thumbs up to an anti-Biden demonstration in Florida, gathered on the Capitol riot anniversary.
The photo, taken when his vehicle stopped at a red light about 100 yards away from the “Freedom Rally,” shows a grinning Trump in a white golf shirt and a red hat bearing his campaign motto “MAGA.”
Earlier in the day, both current and former presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump addressed the US Capitol siege anniversary.
Along with other Democrats, Biden accused his predecessor of trying to thwart a peaceful transfer of power in the US a year ago by hesitating to calm the storming mob and saying lies about “rigged” elections.
U.S. President Joe Biden attends events at the U.S. Capitol to commemorate first anniversary of Capitol attack in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
Why Does Joe Biden Need to Justify his Electoral Legitimacy One Year On?
Yesterday, 21:36 GMT
5
Trump, who cancelled his planned press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, instead released a statement criticizing Democrats for trying to exploit the 6 January events for political gain.
“Biden, who is destroying our Nation with insane policies of open Borders, corrupt Elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures, used my name today to try to further divide America,” he said.
411000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:24 GMTVideos: Dozens Gather Outside DC Jail in Support of Imprisoned US Capitol Rioters
01:13 GMTSen. Majority Leader Schumer Recounts Jan. 6 Chants: ‘There‘s the Big Jew, Let‘s Get Him‘
01:01 GMTDPRK to Skip Second Olympics Games Due to ‘Hostile Forces,’ COVID-19 Pandemic
00:56 GMTHarris Inside DNC on Jan 6 When Bomb Discovered Outside Sparks Concerns About VP Security - Reports
00:48 GMTTrump Seen Smiling With Thumbs up While Passing Supporters’ Rally on Capitol Riot Anniversary
00:43 GMTStock of Company Linked to Trump's Social Media App on Sharp Rise as Launch Date Set - Report
00:39 GMT‘Low Vaccination Rates’ Created ‘Perfect Conditions for Emergence’ of Omicron, WHO Chief Says
YesterdayNASCAR Dismisses Brandonbilt Motorsports’ Sponsorship Deal With ’LTB’-Inspired Altcoin - Report
YesterdayFlorida's DeSantis Blasts Comparisons Between Capitol Riot & 9/11 as 'Insulting'
YesterdayPrayer Vigil for Victims of Jan 6 Riot Held at Capitol Steps
YesterdayScientists Name Tree in Honor of Leonardo DiCaprio For Helping to Stop Logging of Ebo Forest
YesterdayOn Anniversary of January 6 Capitol Attack, GOP Is Still Divided on How to Respond
YesterdayCSTO Head: Current Events in Kazakhstan Threaten Its Security, Territorial Integrity
YesterdayWhy Does Joe Biden Need to Justify his Electoral Legitimacy One Year On?
YesterdayBelt & Road Expands in Africa as Morocco Signs Joint Implementation Plan With China
YesterdayGreek Orthodox Patriarch Leads Christmas Midnight Mass in Bethlehem
YesterdayBiden Administration Remains Committed to Close Guantanamo Bay, State Department Says
YesterdayNote by Kazakhstan's Mission to UN: No Protests Can Justify Attacks, Killings of Police Officers
YesterdayPerpetrators, Intent of Recent Attacks on US-Led Coalition Forces Unknown
YesterdayBiden Not Directing US Justice Dept. by Calling January 6 ‘Insurrection’, White House Says