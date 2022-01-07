https://sputniknews.com/20220107/trump-seen-smiling-with-thumbs-up-while-passing-supporters-rally-on-capitol-riot-anniversary-1092078938.html

Trump Seen Smiling With Thumbs up While Passing Supporters’ Rally on Capitol Riot Anniversary

Ex-President Donald Trump was spotted on Thursday giving the thumbs up to an anti-Biden demonstration in Florida, gathered on the Capitol riot anniversary.The photo, taken when his vehicle stopped at a red light about 100 yards away from the “Freedom Rally,” shows a grinning Trump in a white golf shirt and a red hat bearing his campaign motto “MAGA.”Earlier in the day, both current and former presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump addressed the US Capitol siege anniversary.Along with other Democrats, Biden accused his predecessor of trying to thwart a peaceful transfer of power in the US a year ago by hesitating to calm the storming mob and saying lies about “rigged” elections.Trump, who cancelled his planned press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, instead released a statement criticizing Democrats for trying to exploit the 6 January events for political gain.

