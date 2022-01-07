Trump Seen Smiling With Thumbs up While Passing Supporters’ Rally on Capitol Riot Anniversary
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERAn attendee displays a U.S. flag during a candlelight vigil on the National Mall in observance of the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2022
On the anniversary of the 6 January US Capitol insurrection, tensions in Washington have heated up as many lawmakers recalled the tragic events, with mutual accusations being heard from both sides of the political aisle.
Ex-President Donald Trump was spotted on Thursday giving the thumbs up to an anti-Biden demonstration in Florida, gathered on the Capitol riot anniversary.
The photo, taken when his vehicle stopped at a red light about 100 yards away from the “Freedom Rally,” shows a grinning Trump in a white golf shirt and a red hat bearing his campaign motto “MAGA.”
Earlier in the day, both current and former presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump addressed the US Capitol siege anniversary.
Smiling Trump gives thumbs up after seeing fans on Capitol riot anniversary https://t.co/jlZ14hD4py pic.twitter.com/2xIlDTP3FL— New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2022
Along with other Democrats, Biden accused his predecessor of trying to thwart a peaceful transfer of power in the US a year ago by hesitating to calm the storming mob and saying lies about “rigged” elections.
Trump, who cancelled his planned press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, instead released a statement criticizing Democrats for trying to exploit the 6 January events for political gain.
“Biden, who is destroying our Nation with insane policies of open Borders, corrupt Elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures, used my name today to try to further divide America,” he said.