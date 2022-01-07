Registration was successful!
Trump Slams Dems' Jan 6 Commemorations as 'Phony Event', Compares Biden to 'Insecure Dictators'
Trump Slams Dems’ Jan 6 Commemorations as ‘Phony Event’, Compares Biden to ‘Insecure Dictators’
In an email sent earlier, the ex-POTUS slammed Democrats for “using his name to try to further divide America,” as his political opponents, including President... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International
Former President Trump has issued a long-winded statement on Friday, lambasting the “left-wing political and media establishment“ for “trying to turn America into a country that our people can barely recognize.““But for them, the worst part of it all is the knowledge that the American People are seeing right through their phony media event—which despicably compared a Pelosi-led security failure at the Capitol to the darkest days in American history and the deaths of 3,000 Americans. The people see right through that sham. They see a cynical politician who ran for office promising unity who is now doing the most divisive thing possible—slandering his political opponents as domestic terrorists, just like insecure dictators do in communist countries,“ Trump continued.Trump had canceled a planned news conference that was to be held at his Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, though it was predicted that the former president was planning to share his own views on the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Trump explained that the reason he had canceled the event was, “In light of the total bias and dishonesty” of Democrats, 2 Republicans, and the “fake news media.”President Biden did not refer to the former president directly by name, but did reference him in his speech on Thursday, saying “He’s not just a former president. He’s a defeated former president — defeated by a margin of over 7 million of your votes.”After denouncing the former president and the events of the Jan. 6 attacks, Biden saw an opportunity in his speech to push for a federal election bill. “We have to be firm, resolute and unyielding in our defense of the right to vote, and to have that vote counted,” said Biden. “The ballot prevails, not violence.”In response to the Democrats' “Freedom to Vote Act”, Trump accused Democrats of wanting to amend voter laws because, “they know they will overwhelmingly LOSE any fair and honest election.”While he has not officially announced a bid for the White House, political analysts and media are predicting former President Trump to make a decision after the November midterms.
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/why-dems-use-of-civil-war-era-amendment-against-trump-over-capitol-riot-spells-danger-to-democracy-1092095909.html
Trump Slams Dems’ Jan 6 Commemorations as ‘Phony Event’, Compares Biden to ‘Insecure Dictators’

22:36 GMT 07.01.2022 (Updated: 22:49 GMT 07.01.2022)
In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.
 In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
In an email sent earlier, the ex-POTUS slammed Democrats for "using his name to try to further divide America," as his political opponents, including President Biden, also used their commemoration speeches to accuse Trump of instigating last year's Capitol riot.
Former President Trump has issued a long-winded statement on Friday, lambasting the "left-wing political and media establishment" for "trying to turn America into a country that our people can barely recognize."

"These radical leftists in Washington care NOTHING for American Democracy. All they care about is control over you, and wealth and riches for themselves," Trump said.

"But for them, the worst part of it all is the knowledge that the American People are seeing right through their phony media event—which despicably compared a Pelosi-led security failure at the Capitol to the darkest days in American history and the deaths of 3,000 Americans. The people see right through that sham. They see a cynical politician who ran for office promising unity who is now doing the most divisive thing possible—slandering his political opponents as domestic terrorists, just like insecure dictators do in communist countries," Trump continued.
Trump had canceled a planned news conference that was to be held at his Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, though it was predicted that the former president was planning to share his own views on the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Trump explained that the reason he had canceled the event was, "In light of the total bias and dishonesty" of Democrats, 2 Republicans, and the "fake news media."
President Biden did not refer to the former president directly by name, but did reference him in his speech on Thursday, saying "He's not just a former president. He's a defeated former president — defeated by a margin of over 7 million of your votes."
Former U.S. President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, U.S. June 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
Why Dems' Use of Civil War-Era Amendment Against Trump Over Capitol Riot Spells Danger to Democracy
15:15 GMT
After denouncing the former president and the events of the Jan. 6 attacks, Biden saw an opportunity in his speech to push for a federal election bill. "We have to be firm, resolute and unyielding in our defense of the right to vote, and to have that vote counted," said Biden. "The ballot prevails, not violence."
In response to the Democrats' "Freedom to Vote Act", Trump accused Democrats of wanting to amend voter laws because, "they know they will overwhelmingly LOSE any fair and honest election."
While he has not officially announced a bid for the White House, political analysts and media are predicting former President Trump to make a decision after the November midterms.
22:36 GMTTrump Slams Dems' Jan 6 Commemorations as 'Phony Event', Compares Biden to 'Insecure Dictators'
