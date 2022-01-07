'True American Icon': Sidney Poitier, First Black Actor to Win Oscar, Dies at 94
This is a big one. No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!! It was an honor... https://t.co/xaPAjAlRtR pic.twitter.com/aqOmRqq7SN— Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 7, 2022
Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar, has died at the age of 94. The star of “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” and “Lilies of the Field,” for which he won Best Actor, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 7, 2022
Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2022
First Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor.
A trailblazer who paved the way for countless others.
Sidney Poitier strived to do it all with grace and humility.
Sidney Poitier was a true legend and inspiration to us all. I enjoyed seeing many of his movies. I send my sincerest condolences to his family. May his legacy live on. Rest In Peace, Sidney. pic.twitter.com/7aadDJnZ3i— Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) January 7, 2022
What a life. Rest In Peace, Sidney Poitier… https://t.co/UyqfVuGSuL— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 7, 2022
Your excellence will always be the benchmark. Rest in divine peace, Bahamian King. My love and condolences go out to your beautiful family. #SidneyPoitier— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) January 7, 2022
RIP Sidney Poitier, 94.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 7, 2022
When he answered an ad for actors, as an illiterate young man, the theatre owner sneered: ‘Go be a dishwasher.’
Sidney already was a dishwasher.
Stung by the jibe, he vowed to prove him wrong.
He became the first black man to win the Best Actor Oscar. pic.twitter.com/JNpBWi8nwk
Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love.— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022
