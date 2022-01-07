https://sputniknews.com/20220107/true-american-icon-sidney-poitier-first-black-actor-to-win-oscar-dies-at-94-1092098277.html

'True American Icon': Sidney Poitier, First Black Actor to Win Oscar, Dies at 94

'True American Icon': Sidney Poitier, First Black Actor to Win Oscar, Dies at 94

In 1964, Poitier became the first-ever black man to be awarded an Oscar as best actor for his performance in “Lilies of the Field" - and he remained the only one before Denzel Washington secured the prize in 2002.

2022-01-07T16:59+0000

2022-01-07T16:59+0000

2022-01-07T16:59+0000

society

actor

sidney poitier

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092098416_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_a262b0f38b6d88869576a52f5b97f139.jpg

Iconic American actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, according to multiple media reports citing sources close to the actor's family.The cause of death has not been immediately disclosed.Poitier made history as the first black actor to receive an Oscar as best actor for his performance in the movie "Lilies of the Field", paving way for other black performers across America. Among his other landmark works are films like “A Patch of Blue,” “To Sir, With Love,” “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”When receiving his Oscar in 2002, another prominent black actor Denzel Washington referenced Poitier's work, saying during his speech: "I’ll be chasing you, Sidney. I’ll always be following in your footsteps."Poitier's death was met with an immediate wave of condolences on social media, with media personalities and fans paying tribute to him and his artistic way.Among those mourning Poitier's death were actors George Takei, Jeffrey Wright and Viola Davis, along with TV host Piers Morgan, former basketball player Rex Chapman, musician Lenny Kravitz and Democratic politicians Chuck Schumer and Benny G. Thompson.The only Black actor before Poitier to win an Oscar was Hattie McDaniel, who secured the Academy Award in 1939 as best supporting actress for "Gone With the Wind.''

Rokenbok Truly an icon. Wasn't he in the TV series Room 222. 1

371961c A Bahamian. My homeboy from Cat Island, Bahamas. RIP. 0

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

society, actor, sidney poitier