International
Thousands of Indian Muslims Protest Against Genocide Calls by Hindu Activists - Video
Thousands of Indian Muslims Protest Against Genocide Calls by Hindu Activists - Video
Thousands of Muslims gathered for a rally in India's Uttar Pradesh to protest calls for the killing of Muslims
Thousands of Muslims gathered for a rally in India's Uttar Pradesh to protest calls for the killing of Muslims. They were protesting against last month's religious gathering that saw hundreds of right-wing Hindu activists and monks lash out against the Muslim community and resolve to wipe them out in India. The total number of Muslims in India is around 200 million. Following the incident, Maulana Tauqir Raza, the founder of regional outfit the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, appealed to the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh to gather in large numbers to offer "mass sacrifice" as a mark of protest against the hate speeches by Hindu monks.Addressing Friday's gathering, Maulana Tauqir Raza said that Muslims had never fought a war with Hindus, and they will never do so in the interest of the country. He mentioned a series of right-wing campaigns when Hindu activists have allegedly made provocative and disrespectful remarks against Muslim women and youths."We keep patience; we want peace. We cry blood. But now our patience has died, do not provoke us", Raza said.Claiming that patriotism runs deep among India's Muslim population, Raza remarked that if the government provides them with arms, they would entirely take upon themselves the duty of fighting for the nation. "War exists in our blood; we are warriors by birth. We have the ability to bring back Kailash Mansarovar [a Hindu pilgrimage site] from China's possession and will gift it to our Hindu brothers. Or train us and call the Indian Army back, send us we will defeat Pakistan", the founder of the regional outfit said.Days after the "Dharma Sansad", a religious congregation of Hindu seers, videos of the closed-door event went viral in the last week of December, prompting local police to register several cases against the organisers. Speakers at the Dharma Sansad said it was time for Hindus to take up arms and protect their religion by wiping out Muslims in the country.
19:08 GMT 07.01.2022
Last month, Hindu religious leaders gathered in Haridwar, a holy city in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, for three days. They called for violence against Muslims. Police registered cases against some of the hatemongers only after public outrage.
Thousands of Muslims gathered for a rally in India's Uttar Pradesh to protest calls for the killing of Muslims.
They were protesting against last month's religious gathering that saw hundreds of right-wing Hindu activists and monks lash out against the Muslim community and resolve to wipe them out in India. The total number of Muslims in India is around 200 million.
Following the incident, Maulana Tauqir Raza, the founder of regional outfit the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, appealed to the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh to gather in large numbers to offer "mass sacrifice" as a mark of protest against the hate speeches by Hindu monks.

"If our blood can fulfil your thirst, we're ready to get sacrificed. Now you decide who is wrong? The one who is ready to give his life for the country or those who disregard women and call to kill 200 million people of their own India. Can they be called country lovers?" said a cleric in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Addressing Friday's gathering, Maulana Tauqir Raza said that Muslims had never fought a war with Hindus, and they will never do so in the interest of the country. He mentioned a series of right-wing campaigns when Hindu activists have allegedly made provocative and disrespectful remarks against Muslim women and youths.
"We keep patience; we want peace. We cry blood. But now our patience has died, do not provoke us", Raza said.
Claiming that patriotism runs deep among India's Muslim population, Raza remarked that if the government provides them with arms, they would entirely take upon themselves the duty of fighting for the nation.
"War exists in our blood; we are warriors by birth. We have the ability to bring back Kailash Mansarovar [a Hindu pilgrimage site] from China's possession and will gift it to our Hindu brothers. Or train us and call the Indian Army back, send us we will defeat Pakistan", the founder of the regional outfit said.
Days after the "Dharma Sansad", a religious congregation of Hindu seers, videos of the closed-door event went viral in the last week of December, prompting local police to register several cases against the organisers. Speakers at the Dharma Sansad said it was time for Hindus to take up arms and protect their religion by wiping out Muslims in the country.
