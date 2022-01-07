Registration was successful!
Ted Cruz Tells Tucker Carlson It Was 'Frankly Dumb' to Call 6 January a 'Violent Terrorist Attack'

04:31 GMT 07.01.2022 (Updated: 04:33 GMT 07.01.2022)
© REUTERS / POOLSen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger during the Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing on "Oversight of the U.S. Capitol Police Following the January 6th Attack on the Capitol, Part III", in Washington, U.S., January 5, 2022.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger during the Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing on Oversight of the U.S. Capitol Police Following the January 6th Attack on the Capitol, Part III, in Washington, U.S., January 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Since the events of 6 January 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to stop congressional certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential elections, it has mostly been Democrats who referred to the rioters as "insurgents" and sometimes terrorists.
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) made a clumsy attempt to smooth over his earlier remarks regarding the 6 January Capitol siege on Thursday.
The lawmaker earlier spoke about "an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol, where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage".
Later in the evening, speaking on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Cruz walked back his comments a bit, calling them "sloppy" and "frankly dumb".

"You repeated that phrase. I do not believe that you used that accidentally", Carlson noted.

Before Cruz appeared on air, Carlson outlined his issues with the senator's sudden change in attitude, explaining that as a lawyer, Cruz understood perfectly well what he was saying.

"What the h*ll is going on here? You're making us think that maybe the Republican Party is as worthless as we suspected it was", he said.

Cruz then tried to explain himself on his Twitter, repeating the "dumb" word choice mantra again and noting that the words were being taken out of context. And although Cruz assured voters and followers that he did not apply the words "terrorists" to all protesters that day, he spoke out in defence of "peaceful protesters supporting President Trump".
Carson did not give up, saying that "of all the things 6 January was, it was definitely not a violent terrorist attack. It wasn't an insurrection. Was it a riot? Sure. It was not a violent terrorist attack. Sorry".
As for Cruz, he's since received criticism from many fellow party members, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz. Gaetz said of the Texas senator that he could "bend over" and "bend a knee" to the Republican establishment, but they would "never love you".
On January 6 2021, a group of Donald Trump supporters entered the US Capitol building to stop lawmakers from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election that the former president claimed were rigged.
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
