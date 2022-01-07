https://sputniknews.com/20220107/ted-cruz-tells-tucker-carlson-it-was-frankly-dumb-to-call-6-january-a-violent-terrorist-attack-1092081731.html

Ted Cruz Tells Tucker Carlson It Was 'Frankly Dumb' to Call 6 January a 'Violent Terrorist Attack'

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) made a clumsy attempt to smooth over his earlier remarks regarding the 6 January Capitol siege on Thursday.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) made a clumsy attempt to smooth over his earlier remarks regarding the 6 January Capitol siege on Thursday.The lawmaker earlier spoke about "an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol, where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage".Later in the evening, speaking on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Cruz walked back his comments a bit, calling them "sloppy" and "frankly dumb".Before Cruz appeared on air, Carlson outlined his issues with the senator's sudden change in attitude, explaining that as a lawyer, Cruz understood perfectly well what he was saying.Cruz then tried to explain himself on his Twitter, repeating the "dumb" word choice mantra again and noting that the words were being taken out of context. And although Cruz assured voters and followers that he did not apply the words "terrorists" to all protesters that day, he spoke out in defence of "peaceful protesters supporting President Trump". Carson did not give up, saying that "of all the things 6 January was, it was definitely not a violent terrorist attack. It wasn't an insurrection. Was it a riot? Sure. It was not a violent terrorist attack. Sorry".As for Cruz, he's since received criticism from many fellow party members, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz. Gaetz said of the Texas senator that he could "bend over" and "bend a knee" to the Republican establishment, but they would "never love you".On January 6 2021, a group of Donald Trump supporters entered the US Capitol building to stop lawmakers from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election that the former president claimed were rigged.

