Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/study-india-may-see-1-million-covid-cases-daily-by-end-of-january-1092085439.html
Study: India May See 1 Million COVID Cases Daily by End of January
Study: India May See 1 Million COVID Cases Daily by End of January
A new study has suggested that the daily count of COVID-19 cases in India may swell up to one million by the end of January and early February.
2022-01-07T08:11+0000
2022-01-07T08:11+0000
india
india
coronavirus
covid-19
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091754311_0:0:2964:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_b0d0041f6cf83df14fa469e21714b655.jpg
A new study has suggested that the daily count of COVID-19 cases in India may swell up to one million by the end of January and early February.The study, based on Omicron transmissibility rates, has been carried out by a team from the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI).It predicts that this coronavirus wave will peak around the end of January in the country, impacting the first week of February.The COVID-19 curve for India could start flattening by the beginning of March, it added.India has so far recorded more than 35 million COVID-19 cases and around 483,000 deaths from the virus.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091754311_235:0:2964:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1fe21d806311b4a87ed79cb4d73f2be1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, coronavirus, covid-19, omicron strain

Study: India May See 1 Million COVID Cases Daily by End of January

08:11 GMT 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVISA man waits inside a COVID care centre set up amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2021.
A man waits inside a COVID care centre set up amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Since the end of December, India has been witnessing a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. On Friday morning, the country reported 117,100 new cases and 302 deaths due to the virus. This is the first time in seven months that daily cases have crossed the 100,000 mark in the country.
A new study has suggested that the daily count of COVID-19 cases in India may swell up to one million by the end of January and early February.
The study, based on Omicron transmissibility rates, has been carried out by a team from the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI).
It predicts that this coronavirus wave will peak around the end of January in the country, impacting the first week of February.
The COVID-19 curve for India could start flattening by the beginning of March, it added.
"The model considered that either 30 percent, 60 percent, or 100 percent of the population is susceptible. Depending on the percentage of people susceptible to the virus, the daily cases in India could be around 300,000, 600,000, or 1,000,000 (a million) during the peak", the study further added.
India has so far recorded more than 35 million COVID-19 cases and around 483,000 deaths from the virus.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:36 GMTKazakh President Tokayev Orders to Open Fire on Terrorists Without Any Warning
08:11 GMTStudy: India May See 1 Million COVID Cases Daily by End of January
08:10 GMT200 British Troops Sent to London Hospitals to Help NHS Tackle 'Staffing Crisis'
07:37 GMTDakar Rally Incident May Have Been Terror Attack, French Foreign Minister Says
07:30 GMTOnline Troll Arrested for Reportedly Sending Death Threats to Piers Morgan and His Son
07:01 GMTPutin Wishes Orthodox Christians a Merry Christmas
06:44 GMT'We Are Bathing in Syphilis Right Now': Sweden Sees Spike in Disease Once Forgotten
06:36 GMTThere Are No Medical Documents to Prove Prince Andrew's 'Inability to Sweat', Lawyers Reportedly Say
06:25 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Mulls Leaving Man Utd With Future Linked to Club's Next Managerial Pick - Report
06:07 GMTBritish Warship Collided With Russian 'Hunter-Killer' Submarine, Claims UK Defence Ministry
05:49 GMTNorwegian Vaccine Researcher Says Pandemic 'Over for Most', Health Authorities Beg to Differ
05:10 GMTSweden Talks NATO With Finland as Supreme Commander Slams Russian Security Proposals
04:33 GMTLive Updates: Kazakh Security Officers and Russian Peacekeepers Take Full Control of Almaty Airport
04:31 GMTTed Cruz Tells Tucker Carlson It Was 'Frankly Dumb' to Call 6 January a 'Violent Terrorist Attack'
03:35 GMTTwo Journalists Killed in Haiti After Interviewing Criminal Lord – Reports
03:25 GMTUS, Japan to Collaborate on Developing Hypersonic Missile Defenses, Blinken Says
03:24 GMTKazakh President to Address the Nation as Constitutional Order 'Mostly Restored in All Regions'
03:10 GMTHelicopter Hard Lands in Russia's Bashkortostan, Leaving 1 Person Dead - Video
03:08 GMTJanuary 6 Riot Exposed America’s Vulnerabilities to Disinformation, Ex-US Attorneys Say
03:03 GMTDHS Reportedly Warns US Law Enforcement of Extremist Calls Online on Jan. 6 Riot Anniversary