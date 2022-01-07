Study: India May See 1 Million COVID Cases Daily by End of January

A new study has suggested that the daily count of COVID-19 cases in India may swell up to one million by the end of January and early February.The study, based on Omicron transmissibility rates, has been carried out by a team from the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI).It predicts that this coronavirus wave will peak around the end of January in the country, impacting the first week of February.The COVID-19 curve for India could start flattening by the beginning of March, it added.India has so far recorded more than 35 million COVID-19 cases and around 483,000 deaths from the virus.
Since the end of December, India has been witnessing a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. On Friday morning, the country reported 117,100 new cases and 302 deaths due to the virus. This is the first time in seven months that daily cases have crossed the 100,000 mark in the country.
"The model considered that either 30 percent, 60 percent, or 100 percent of the population is susceptible. Depending on the percentage of people susceptible to the virus, the daily cases in India could be around 300,000, 600,000, or 1,000,000 (a million) during the peak", the study further added.
