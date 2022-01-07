https://sputniknews.com/20220107/study-india-may-see-1-million-covid-cases-daily-by-end-of-january-1092085439.html

Study: India May See 1 Million COVID Cases Daily by End of January

A new study has suggested that the daily count of COVID-19 cases in India may swell up to one million by the end of January and early February.

A new study has suggested that the daily count of COVID-19 cases in India may swell up to one million by the end of January and early February.The study, based on Omicron transmissibility rates, has been carried out by a team from the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI).It predicts that this coronavirus wave will peak around the end of January in the country, impacting the first week of February.The COVID-19 curve for India could start flattening by the beginning of March, it added.India has so far recorded more than 35 million COVID-19 cases and around 483,000 deaths from the virus.

