Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/stock-of-company-linked-to-trumps-social-media-app-on-sharp-rise-as-launch-date-set---report-1092078285.html
Stock of Company Linked to Trump's Social Media App on Sharp Rise as Launch Date Set - Report
Stock of Company Linked to Trump's Social Media App on Sharp Rise as Launch Date Set - Report
The news comes as Trump's new Twitter-like social platform is reported to be set to launch some 13 months after Trump was banned from virtually all mainstream... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-07T00:43+0000
2022-01-07T00:43+0000
donald trump
us
trump
stock
twitter
stock market
social media
app
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092078597_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_058503434856ca99a4cdba7e1b730f6d.jpg
Following news that an upcoming TRUTH Social app endorsed by former US President Donald Trump has set a target launch date of February 21, shares of the firm linked to the app spiked dramatically, CNBC reported on Thursday.Digital World Acquisition Corp., a blank-check provider, had its stock rise about 20% at the end of the trading day, on much higher-than-average activity, while the app was reported to be listed on the Apple's App Store's docs, according to CNBC.The app, according to Reuters, is now available for pre-order ahead of its launch on Presidents' Day in the United States. And the app reportedly includes features similar to Twitter, such as the ability to follow other users and trending topics. "Truth" will be the messaging equivalent of a tweet.Trump's company is being promoted as a viable alternative to social media behemoths Twitter and Meta (ex-Facebook), who have both banned him on the basis of claims that he instigated the insurgency at the US Capitol on January 6 last year.Thus, when DWAC and the Trump Media &amp; Technology Group announced their merger in October, the stock price of DWAC skyrocketed from roughly $10 per share to as high as $175 per share as individual investors flocked to the company. However, in recent months, that price has dropped significantly. On Thursday, it finished at $60.27 per share.The stock price of TMTG is reportedly evaluated at $5.3 billion.DWAC is a so-called special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and like other SPACs, it was formed with no core business other than to acquire cash from the public stock markets with the intention of selecting a firm to merge with or buy with that money in two years or less. Before the merger transaction was announced in December, DWAC revealed in a public filing that two financial regulators, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, had launched investigations into stock trading and interactions with Trump's organization at the request of Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/trading-of-trump-social-media-app-linked-stock-halted-repeatedly-after-turning-into-memestock-1090141038.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092078597_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8be3b066220e2d1c5a707e5f9a3c0633.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, trump, stock, twitter, stock market, social media, app

Stock of Company Linked to Trump's Social Media App on Sharp Rise as Launch Date Set - Report

00:43 GMT 07.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.
 In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The news comes as Trump's new Twitter-like social platform is reported to be set to launch some 13 months after Trump was banned from virtually all mainstream social media over accusations of inciting riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Following news that an upcoming TRUTH Social app endorsed by former US President Donald Trump has set a target launch date of February 21, shares of the firm linked to the app spiked dramatically, CNBC reported on Thursday.
Digital World Acquisition Corp., a blank-check provider, had its stock rise about 20% at the end of the trading day, on much higher-than-average activity, while the app was reported to be listed on the Apple's App Store's docs, according to CNBC.
The app, according to Reuters, is now available for pre-order ahead of its launch on Presidents' Day in the United States. And the app reportedly includes features similar to Twitter, such as the ability to follow other users and trending topics. "Truth" will be the messaging equivalent of a tweet.
Trump's company is being promoted as a viable alternative to social media behemoths Twitter and Meta (ex-Facebook), who have both banned him on the basis of claims that he instigated the insurgency at the US Capitol on January 6 last year.
Thus, when DWAC and the Trump Media & Technology Group announced their merger in October, the stock price of DWAC skyrocketed from roughly $10 per share to as high as $175 per share as individual investors flocked to the company. However, in recent months, that price has dropped significantly.
Stonks meme. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
Trading of Trump Social Media App-Linked Stock Halted Repeatedly After Turning Into Memestock
22 October 2021, 16:50 GMT
On Thursday, it finished at $60.27 per share.
The stock price of TMTG is reportedly evaluated at $5.3 billion.
DWAC is a so-called special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and like other SPACs, it was formed with no core business other than to acquire cash from the public stock markets with the intention of selecting a firm to merge with or buy with that money in two years or less.
Before the merger transaction was announced in December, DWAC revealed in a public filing that two financial regulators, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, had launched investigations into stock trading and interactions with Trump's organization at the request of Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
211000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:24 GMTVideos: Dozens Gather Outside DC Jail in Support of Imprisoned US Capitol Rioters
01:13 GMTSen. Majority Leader Schumer Recounts Jan. 6 Chants: ‘There‘s the Big Jew, Let‘s Get Him‘
01:01 GMTDPRK to Skip Second Olympics Games Due to ‘Hostile Forces,’ COVID-19 Pandemic
00:56 GMTHarris Inside DNC on Jan 6 When Bomb Discovered Outside Sparks Concerns About VP Security - Reports
00:48 GMTTrump Seen Smiling With Thumbs up While Passing Supporters’ Rally on Capitol Riot Anniversary
00:43 GMTStock of Company Linked to Trump's Social Media App on Sharp Rise as Launch Date Set - Report
00:39 GMT‘Low Vaccination Rates’ Created ‘Perfect Conditions for Emergence’ of Omicron, WHO Chief Says
YesterdayNASCAR Dismisses Brandonbilt Motorsports’ Sponsorship Deal With ’LTB’-Inspired Altcoin - Report
YesterdayFlorida's DeSantis Blasts Comparisons Between Capitol Riot & 9/11 as 'Insulting'
YesterdayPrayer Vigil for Victims of Jan 6 Riot Held at Capitol Steps
YesterdayScientists Name Tree in Honor of Leonardo DiCaprio For Helping to Stop Logging of Ebo Forest
YesterdayOn Anniversary of January 6 Capitol Attack, GOP Is Still Divided on How to Respond
YesterdayCSTO Head: Current Events in Kazakhstan Threaten Its Security, Territorial Integrity
YesterdayWhy Does Joe Biden Need to Justify his Electoral Legitimacy One Year On?
YesterdayBelt & Road Expands in Africa as Morocco Signs Joint Implementation Plan With China
YesterdayGreek Orthodox Patriarch Leads Christmas Midnight Mass in Bethlehem
YesterdayBiden Administration Remains Committed to Close Guantanamo Bay, State Department Says
YesterdayNote by Kazakhstan's Mission to UN: No Protests Can Justify Attacks, Killings of Police Officers
YesterdayPerpetrators, Intent of Recent Attacks on US-Led Coalition Forces Unknown
YesterdayBiden Not Directing US Justice Dept. by Calling January 6 ‘Insurrection’, White House Says