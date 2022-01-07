Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/spanish-archaeologists-claim-to-have-discovered-temple-of-hercules-1092091403.html
Spanish Archaeologists Claim to Have Discovered Temple of Hercules
Spanish Archaeologists Claim to Have Discovered Temple of Hercules
Hercules, also known as Heracles, is a divine hero in Greco-Roman mythology. The son of god Jupiter and mortal Alcmene, he has been revered for his supernatural strength and is known for his adventures.
2022-01-07T11:55+0000
2022-01-07T11:55+0000
jupiter
tech
national mythology
hercules
archaeology
julius caesar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092091267_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_045ca25542f8909efe4c58d574deba10.jpg
Archaeologists from the University of Seville and the Andalusian Institute of Historical Heritage claim to have discovered the lost Temple of Hercules Gaditanus. Using information they obtained from documentaries and aerial photographs, the researchers found a large rectangular structure submerged in the Bay of Cadiz. The structure, nearly 1,000 feet long, 500 feet wide, and matches the ancient descriptions of the temple, is only visible in low tide.Built around the eighth or ninth centuries BCE, ancient records say the temple had massive columns and bronze statues depicting Hercules' 12 labours. An eternal flame inside the temple was maintained by a priest. Hercules was worshipped and revered for his strength and care for mortals, whom he protected from various monsters. His temple became a popular pilgrimage site, where Greeks and Romans prayed for strength. Researchers say Roman statesman Julius Caesar and Carthaginian General Hannibal were among those who visited the temple.Scientists say they plan to conduct more fieldwork to confirm their findings, but note that the conditions at the site – the structure is under water most of the time – make it challenging to examine the discovery.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092091267_167:0:1874:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_1679413f184e1e0525306efdfb49d761.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jupiter, tech, national mythology, hercules, archaeology, julius caesar

Spanish Archaeologists Claim to Have Discovered Temple of Hercules

11:55 GMT 07.01.2022
CC0 / / a statue of Hercules
a statue of Hercules - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Hercules, also known as Heracles, is a divine hero in Greco-Roman mythology. Son of the god Jupiter and the mortal Alcmene, he was revered for his supernatural strength and is known for his adventures, which saw him complete 12 labours.
Archaeologists from the University of Seville and the Andalusian Institute of Historical Heritage claim to have discovered the lost Temple of Hercules Gaditanus. Using information they obtained from documentaries and aerial photographs, the researchers found a large rectangular structure submerged in the Bay of Cadiz.

The structure, nearly 1,000 feet long, 500 feet wide, and matches the ancient descriptions of the temple, is only visible in low tide.

“We researchers are very reluctant to turn archaeology into a spectacle, but in this case, we are faced with some spectacular findings. They are of great significance”, said Francisco Jose Garcia, an archaeologist at the University of Seville.

Built around the eighth or ninth centuries BCE, ancient records say the temple had massive columns and bronze statues depicting Hercules' 12 labours. An eternal flame inside the temple was maintained by a priest.

Hercules was worshipped and revered for his strength and care for mortals, whom he protected from various monsters. His temple became a popular pilgrimage site, where Greeks and Romans prayed for strength. Researchers say Roman statesman Julius Caesar and Carthaginian General Hannibal were among those who visited the temple.
Scientists say they plan to conduct more fieldwork to confirm their findings, but note that the conditions at the site – the structure is under water most of the time – make it challenging to examine the discovery.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:12 GMTIranian Commander Vows Hard Revenge for Soleimani's Killing 'From Within US'
12:03 GMTAustralia's Border Force Detains Czech Player Renata Voracova Ahead of Australian Open
12:00 GMT'New Normal of Life With COVID': Ex-Biden Advisers Urge POTUS to Update US Coronavirus Strategy
11:55 GMTSpanish Archaeologists Claim to Have Discovered Temple of Hercules
11:30 GMTTop Polish Politician Admits Country Bought Israeli Pegasus Spyware
11:22 GMT'You're Pissing Me Off!': Meeting of European, Israeli Officials Allegedly Turns Into Verbal Brawl
11:14 GMTIndian Intel Warns Leaders, Security Establishments of Terrorist Attacks During Elections: Report
11:13 GMTModi Could Have Been Killed by Drone or Telescopic Gun When Stuck on Punjab Flyover, Claims Minister
10:52 GMTCentral Peru Hit by 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake
10:51 GMTPolice Case Filed Against Celeb Hairstylist Jawed Habib for Spitting on Woman's Head During Haircut
10:50 GMTGuessing Right: WaPo Fact-Checker Backtracks on Sen. Tom Cotton as Boston Bomber Gets COVID Money
10:29 GMTFormer US Secretary of States Reveals How He Managed to Lose 90 Pounds in Half a Year
10:18 GMTFrance's Le Drian Says Putin Trying to 'Bypass' EU by Talking Exclusively With US
10:13 GMTDemocrats Want to Keep Trump From Holding Office Again Amid 6 January House Panel Probe: Report
10:08 GMTFugitive Ex-Banker 'Sees Himself as Leader of Opposition' in Kazakhstan
09:22 GMT'Novax, Djokovid': Twitter Users Troll Novak Djokovic Over Australian Visa Fiasco
09:20 GMTKamala Harris Has Reportedly Chosen New Communications Director as Staff Exodus Continues
08:36 GMTKazakh President Tokayev Orders to Open Fire on Terrorists Without Any Warning
08:11 GMTStudy: India May See 1 Million COVID Cases Daily by End of January
08:10 GMT200 British Troops Sent to London Hospitals to Help NHS Tackle 'Staffing Crisis'