Spanish Archaeologists Claim to Have Discovered Temple of Hercules

Hercules, also known as Heracles, is a divine hero in Greco-Roman mythology. The son of god Jupiter and mortal Alcmene, he has been revered for his supernatural strength and is known for his adventures.

Archaeologists from the University of Seville and the Andalusian Institute of Historical Heritage claim to have discovered the lost Temple of Hercules Gaditanus. Using information they obtained from documentaries and aerial photographs, the researchers found a large rectangular structure submerged in the Bay of Cadiz. The structure, nearly 1,000 feet long, 500 feet wide, and matches the ancient descriptions of the temple, is only visible in low tide.Built around the eighth or ninth centuries BCE, ancient records say the temple had massive columns and bronze statues depicting Hercules' 12 labours. An eternal flame inside the temple was maintained by a priest. Hercules was worshipped and revered for his strength and care for mortals, whom he protected from various monsters. His temple became a popular pilgrimage site, where Greeks and Romans prayed for strength. Researchers say Roman statesman Julius Caesar and Carthaginian General Hannibal were among those who visited the temple.Scientists say they plan to conduct more fieldwork to confirm their findings, but note that the conditions at the site – the structure is under water most of the time – make it challenging to examine the discovery.

