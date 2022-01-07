https://sputniknews.com/20220107/size-matters-peruvian-fertility-symbol-has-its-phallus-vandalised-1092092857.html

Size Matters: Peruvian Fertility Symbol Has Its Phallus Vandalised

Size Matters: Peruvian Fertility Symbol Has Its Phallus Vandalised

The culture of the pre-Columbian Moche civilisation is rich in sexual themes, with at least 500 Moche ceramics known to be representing explicit scenes.

2022-01-07T13:28+0000

2022-01-07T13:28+0000

2022-01-07T13:28+0000

peru

society

latin america

statue

penis

vandals

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092094229_0:0:1156:651_1920x0_80_0_0_7c591e51b6c38a03e0c256019d205acb.jpg

A new statue celebrating fertility erected in Peru appears to have prompted diverse reactions from people - mainly due to its enormous penis, The Guardian has reported, revealing that this part of the statue has already suffered at the hands of vandals.The statue, located not far from the regional capital of Trujillo, is made of bright red fibreglass, and perhaps the first thing that catches one's attention is its penis that looks even longer than symbol's hands.According to The Guardian, the statue has already attracted crowds of tourists who enjoy taking selfies with the Mochica fertility symbol. The symbol itself, however, was smashed by vandals, who attacked the statue at night and reportedly fired shots into the air when they fled the scene.Still, the controversy surrounding the statue does not seem to have stopped local authorities from planning to erect up to 30 more statues representing the ancient Moche culture, many of which will depict sexual acts or childbirth. This fact appears to have already prompted objections from people who believe such sculptures are obscene and should not be viewed by children.Not according to the Peruvian culture minister, however."The idea that children shouldn't see it or it's too offensive belongs to the time of obscurantism", she told The Guardian. "As Peruvians, we should all feel proud of our diverse heritage, including the sexual or erotic part, which is inherent to the human being".

peru

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

peru, society, latin america, statue, penis, vandals