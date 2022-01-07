https://sputniknews.com/20220107/sen-majority-leader-schumer-recounts-jan-6-chants-theres-the-big-jew-lets-get-him-1092079665.html

Sen. Majority Leader Schumer Recounts Jan. 6 Chants: ‘There‘s the Big Jew, Let‘s Get Him‘

Sen. Majority Leader Schumer Recounts Jan. 6 Chants: ‘There‘s the Big Jew, Let‘s Get Him‘

Schumer, along with other members, was on the Senate floor when the Jan. 6 rioters breached the Capitol building in a bid to stop the certification of the 2020... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-07T01:13+0000

2022-01-07T01:13+0000

2022-01-07T01:16+0000

chuck schumer

us

jews

democrats

insurrection

anti-semitism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092079638_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_de0afe1d8e6ae6722024092a6345e402.jpg

Videos of the Jan. 6 riots include Schumer being evacuated by his security detail in the midst of the mayhem, as they had to change course and run from the crowd.According to media reports, one rioter was wearing a sweatshirt that read “Camp Auschwitz” on January 6, which was also the day Schumer learned he would become the Senate majority leader. The news came after Jon Ossoff won the final Georgia Senate race.More Democratic senators had prepared speeches to mark the one-year anniversary of the 2021 attacks on Capitol Hill, in which they also blasted GOP politicians, including Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Lindsey Graham.Schumer, who has been criticized by Democrats as being ‘too’ cautious, is threatening to upend Senate traditions by addressing the Senate’s legislative filibuster rules. He will do so if Republicans vote to block the Democrats' voting rights legislation. “If Senate Republicans continue to abuse the filibuster to prevent this body from acting, then the Senate must adapt,” Schumer said on Tuesday. The vote is currently planned for January 17.

https://sputniknews.com/20220106/one-year-since-capitol-riot-obama-sanders-clinton-cruz-and-others-weigh-in-on-6-january-events-1092070718.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

chuck schumer, us, jews, democrats, insurrection, anti-semitism