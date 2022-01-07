Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/putin-wishes-orthodox-christians-a-merry-christmas-1092085100.html
Putin Wishes Orthodox Christians a Merry Christmas
Putin Wishes Orthodox Christians a Merry Christmas
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians and Russian citizens on Christmas, the Kremlin press service said.
russia
orthodox church
vladimir putin
orthodox christmas
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians and Russian citizens on Christmas, the Kremlin press service said. Christmas, the president believes, is one of the main and most beloved Christian holidays that has a special moral meaning.Putin also pointed at "the enormous creative, truly selfless contribution to the preservation of our richest historical, patriotic, and cultural heritage, to the strengthening of the institution of the family and the upbringing of young people", which the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian confessions in Russia are making."Their interaction with state and public organisations is developing, interreligious dialogue is improving, great attention is paid to social service, charitable and educational initiatives. Such an important, multifaceted activity is worthy of sincere recognition", he added.Putin attended a midnight Christmas service at the Church of the Saviour of the Holy Face, which is located on the premises of his residence near Moscow in Novo-Ogaryovo.Last year, the Russian president delivered his Orthodox Christmas greetings to the people from the Saint Nicholas Church on Lipno Island near the western Russian city of Veliky Novgorod.
russia, orthodox church, vladimir putin, orthodox christmas

07:01 GMT 07.01.2022
Vladimir Putin attends a Christmas service, 7 January 2022
Vladimir Putin attends a Christmas service, 7 January 2022
Vladimir Putin attended a midnight service on the occasion of Orthodox Christmas at the Church of the Saviour of the Holy Face in Novo-Ogaryovo, his official residence on the outskirts of Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians and Russian citizens on Christmas, the Kremlin press service said.
Christmas, the president believes, is one of the main and most beloved Christian holidays that has a special moral meaning.
"By uniting people around high spiritual ideals and values, it [Christmas] fills hearts with joy and bright hopes, inspires new achievements. And of course, this holiday is associated with good family traditions passed down from generation to generation", the message, citing the president, said.
Putin also pointed at "the enormous creative, truly selfless contribution to the preservation of our richest historical, patriotic, and cultural heritage, to the strengthening of the institution of the family and the upbringing of young people", which the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian confessions in Russia are making.
"Their interaction with state and public organisations is developing, interreligious dialogue is improving, great attention is paid to social service, charitable and educational initiatives. Such an important, multifaceted activity is worthy of sincere recognition", he added.
Putin attended a midnight Christmas service at the Church of the Saviour of the Holy Face, which is located on the premises of his residence near Moscow in Novo-Ogaryovo.
Last year, the Russian president delivered his Orthodox Christmas greetings to the people from the Saint Nicholas Church on Lipno Island near the western Russian city of Veliky Novgorod.
