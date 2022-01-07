https://sputniknews.com/20220107/putin-wishes-orthodox-christians-a-merry-christmas-1092085100.html

Putin Wishes Orthodox Christians a Merry Christmas

Putin Wishes Orthodox Christians a Merry Christmas

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians and Russian citizens on Christmas, the Kremlin press service said.

2022-01-07T07:01+0000

2022-01-07T07:01+0000

2022-01-07T07:01+0000

russia

orthodox church

vladimir putin

orthodox christmas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092085235_0:0:2889:1625_1920x0_80_0_0_a16a026bc1fb006305ace80f0c0b9083.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians and Russian citizens on Christmas, the Kremlin press service said. Christmas, the president believes, is one of the main and most beloved Christian holidays that has a special moral meaning.Putin also pointed at "the enormous creative, truly selfless contribution to the preservation of our richest historical, patriotic, and cultural heritage, to the strengthening of the institution of the family and the upbringing of young people", which the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian confessions in Russia are making."Their interaction with state and public organisations is developing, interreligious dialogue is improving, great attention is paid to social service, charitable and educational initiatives. Such an important, multifaceted activity is worthy of sincere recognition", he added.Putin attended a midnight Christmas service at the Church of the Saviour of the Holy Face, which is located on the premises of his residence near Moscow in Novo-Ogaryovo.Last year, the Russian president delivered his Orthodox Christmas greetings to the people from the Saint Nicholas Church on Lipno Island near the western Russian city of Veliky Novgorod.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, orthodox church, vladimir putin, orthodox christmas