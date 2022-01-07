https://sputniknews.com/20220107/police-case-filed-against-celeb-hairstylist-jawed-habib-for-spitting-on-womans-head-during-haircut-1092086739.html

Police Case Filed Against Celeb Hairstylist Jawed Habib for Spitting on Woman's Head During Haircut

The owner of over 850 salons and 65 hair academies across 115 cities in India – celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib – sparked controversy after a shocking video... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International

Indian celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib has been booked by Uttar Pradesh (UP) police for misbehaving with a woman by spitting on her hair while giving a haircut during a seminar and mocking her in front of the audience.In the video that went viral on Thursday, Habib can be seen telling the audience that "if you don't have water for the haircut, you can use your spit as well", before actually spitting on the woman's head. He then goes on to say that his spit is "very effective".The woman, identified as Pooja Gupta, a beauty parlour owner and a participant in the seminar, later said that she refused to get a haircut done by him. She has lodged a police case against Habib for being subjected to humiliation and assault . She also took to social media, sharing a video clip narrating the incident and slamming him. Angered and hurt, she went on to say that she would get her hair done at any local shop but never by Habib in the future.India's National Commission of Women (NCW) wrote to Uttar Pradesh's director-general of police (DGP) urging to take cognisance of the situation and strict action against Habib on the basis of the video.The police booked Habib and told Indian media on Friday that the matter is being investigated by the local cops.After facing backlash, Habib has shared a video message on Instagram apologising for the incident, but said that the act was done to add "humour" to the lengthy session.Disgusted by the whole incident, a number of netizens sparked a social media uproar, calling him out and also asking everyone to not go to Habib for haircuts.Some also slammed the audience for "shamelessly" laughing about the incident instead of stopping him and taking a stand for the woman.

