https://sputniknews.com/20220107/online-troll-arrested-for-reportedly-sending-death-threats-to-piers-morgan-and-his-son-1092085326.html

Online Troll Arrested for Reportedly Sending Death Threats to Piers Morgan and His Son

Online Troll Arrested for Reportedly Sending Death Threats to Piers Morgan and His Son

The vile online messages previously forced the TV host to install a panic button near his bed, on the advice of the police, the Daily Mail reported.

2022-01-07T07:30+0000

2022-01-07T07:30+0000

2022-01-07T07:30+0000

death threats

piers morgan

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082295690_0:10:2721:1540_1920x0_80_0_0_d974cc008dabe9d1b9b9b26f235a53f3.jpg

A Briton was arrested under the Malicious Communications Act after a troll sent death threats to journalist Piers Morgan and his son Spencer, The Sun has reported, citing police.The troll also messaged the TV personality's son, Spencer Morgan, telling him: "If you don't get your dad, your [sic] getting it or your mum".The threats were investigated by the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police, with Morgan thanking the force for "taking it so seriously" and noting that "we must draw a line on trolls".The suspect is understood to have been released on bail, while the police have seized his phone and tablets for forensic analysis.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

death threats, piers morgan, uk