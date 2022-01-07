Registration was successful!
Online Troll Arrested for Reportedly Sending Death Threats to Piers Morgan and His Son
Online Troll Arrested for Reportedly Sending Death Threats to Piers Morgan and His Son

07:30 GMT 07.01.2022
The vile online messages previously forced the TV host to install a panic button near his bed, on the advice of the police, the Daily Mail reported.
2022-01-07T07:30+0000
2022-01-07T07:30+0000
A Briton was arrested under the Malicious Communications Act after a troll sent death threats to journalist Piers Morgan and his son Spencer, The Sun has reported, citing police.The troll also messaged the TV personality's son, Spencer Morgan, telling him: "If you don't get your dad, your [sic] getting it or your mum".The threats were investigated by the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police, with Morgan thanking the force for "taking it so seriously" and noting that "we must draw a line on trolls".The suspect is understood to have been released on bail, while the police have seized his phone and tablets for forensic analysis.
Online Troll Arrested for Reportedly Sending Death Threats to Piers Morgan and His Son

07:30 GMT 07.01.2022
The vile online messages previously forced the TV host to install a panic button near his bed, on the advice of the police, the Daily Mail reported.
A Briton was arrested under the Malicious Communications Act after a troll sent death threats to journalist Piers Morgan and his son Spencer, The Sun has reported, citing police.

"People think it's perfectly OK to make death threats to public figures on social media but it's not — there has to be a line drawn, especially when family members are targeted", Morgan said, after an anonymous person on the internet called him "a marked man" and said "your [sic] going to get killed".

The troll also messaged the TV personality's son, Spencer Morgan, telling him: "If you don't get your dad, your [sic] getting it or your mum".
The threats were investigated by the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police, with Morgan thanking the force for "taking it so seriously" and noting that "we must draw a line on trolls".
The suspect is understood to have been released on bail, while the police have seized his phone and tablets for forensic analysis.
