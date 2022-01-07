https://sputniknews.com/20220107/nato-chief-stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-after-ministerial-meeting-1092095285.html

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting

Foreign ministers from NATO's 30 member states previously held a meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the upcoming talks with Russia.

2022-01-07T16:06+0000

2022-01-07T16:06+0000

2022-01-07T16:06+0000

jens stoltenberg

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083095767_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ce337d49fb6c1a0a30b2b39864fbaf7e.jpg

Sputnik is live from the virtual press briefing of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, which is being held after an extraordinary meeting of member countries' foreign ministers on Thursday.The meeting took place ahead of major Russia-NATO talks, which are scheduled for 12 January. Previously, Moscow came forward with security proposals, publishing two draft agreements on mutual guarantees with the US and NATO.The proposals suggest that both sides refrain from deploying intermediate- and short-range missiles within striking distance of each other. The agreements also put a limit on troop, aircraft, and warship deployment, and stipulate that the alliance won't expand closer to Russia’s borders.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

guillaume Stoltenberg's words and attitude is not very convincing. The only viable option for NATO is to accept Russia's requests and back-off from warmongering for the military industrial complex and the Rothschilds. Anything else will lead to the obliteration of western official and unofficial elites and their Great Reset plans for the world. 2

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting 2022-01-07T16:06+0000 true PT39M01S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

jens stoltenberg, nato, видео