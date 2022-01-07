Registration was successful!
Live Video: NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting
Foreign ministers from NATO's 30 member states previously held a meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the upcoming talks with Russia.
Sputnik is live from the virtual press briefing of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, which is being held after an extraordinary meeting of member countries' foreign ministers on Thursday.The meeting took place ahead of major Russia-NATO talks, which are scheduled for 12 January. Previously, Moscow came forward with security proposals, publishing two draft agreements on mutual guarantees with the US and NATO.The proposals suggest that both sides refrain from deploying intermediate- and short-range missiles within striking distance of each other. The agreements also put a limit on troop, aircraft, and warship deployment, and stipulate that the alliance won't expand closer to Russia’s borders.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Stoltenberg's words and attitude is not very convincing. The only viable option for NATO is to accept Russia's requests and back-off from warmongering for the military industrial complex and the Rothschilds. Anything else will lead to the obliteration of western official and unofficial elites and their Great Reset plans for the world.
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting

16:06 GMT 07.01.2022
NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg and Lithuanian Prime Minister Simonyte give press conference in Brussels
NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg and Lithuanian Prime Minister Simonyte give press conference in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / Stephanie Lecocq
Foreign ministers from NATO's 30 member states previously held a meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the upcoming talks with Russia.
Sputnik is live from the virtual press briefing of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, which is being held after an extraordinary meeting of member countries' foreign ministers on Thursday.
The meeting took place ahead of major Russia-NATO talks, which are scheduled for 12 January. Previously, Moscow came forward with security proposals, publishing two draft agreements on mutual guarantees with the US and NATO.
The proposals suggest that both sides refrain from deploying intermediate- and short-range missiles within striking distance of each other. The agreements also put a limit on troop, aircraft, and warship deployment, and stipulate that the alliance won't expand closer to Russia’s borders.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Stoltenberg's words and attitude is not very convincing. The only viable option for NATO is to accept Russia's requests and back-off from warmongering for the military industrial complex and the Rothschilds. Anything else will lead to the obliteration of western official and unofficial elites and their Great Reset plans for the world.
gguillaume
7 January, 19:17 GMT2
