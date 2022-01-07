https://sputniknews.com/20220107/kamala-harris-has-reportedly-chosen-new-communications-director-as-staff-exodus-continues-1092086932.html

Kamala Harris Has Reportedly Chosen New Communications Director as Staff Exodus Continues

Kamala Harris Has Reportedly Chosen New Communications Director as Staff Exodus Continues

The news comes amid media reports describing dysfunction and political infighting within the vice president's office as well as frustration displayed by key... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-07T09:20+0000

2022-01-07T09:20+0000

2022-01-07T09:20+0000

us

joe biden

exodus

kamala harris

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083117002_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_de6af322ea973a6e0c45f2113c085795.jpg

US Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Jamal Simmons as her new communications director, The Hill has reported, citing its sources. The decision is part of the overhaul of the Harris team, a source told The Hill, adding that Simmons is expected to "really change things up".A Michigan native, Jamal Simmons has been in politics for more than 20 years. He worked on Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign as a press assistant as well as deputy communications director for Al Gore's 2000 presidential campaign.He's also served as an aide to former Florida Senator Bob Graham and was chief of staff to Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick, who represented Michigan's 13th congressional district. Simmons is said to be widely respected in Democratic circles. In 2009, Washington Life magazine named him one of the most influential people under 40.The report comes as yet another member of the Harris team announced his departure. Earlier this week, Vincent Evans, deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, said he is leaving to become the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus, which advocates for issues important to African Americans as well as minority communities across the country.His departure follows those of other top aides in what has been described as an exodus by conservative media. Symone Sanders, chief spokesperson for the vice president, resigned last December. Her resignation followed the departure of communications director Ashley Etienne and several other staff members.Axios wrote, citing its sources that one "recurring theme" among the staff members who left the VP's ranks was "concern" and even "fear" about how working for Kamala Harris would affect their career, with individuals worrying they'll be closely linked to a "flagging operation". Another source told the outlet that the reasons for departure are quite natural – better job offers, burnout, and interest in personal life.The departures coincided with media reports, which spoke of a dour and tense atmosphere within the vice president's team, with staff reportedly being frustrated with dysfunctional operations. Current and former aides, who spoke with Politico said much of the anger is directed at Harris' Chief of Staff Tina Flournoy, who allegedly created an insular environment, where ideas and proposals are ignored and dismissed.Other insiders blamed Harris for the tensions and frustration within the team.Axios reported that the Biden administration has been frustrated with the work of Kamala Harris' team and want to see more effective leadership from the second-in-command. Her aides, in turn, voiced discontent about the lack of support from the president's team and said the VP hasn't been given assignments where she could shine.The vice president has entered a new year with low approval ratings, though the numbers slightly improved. A USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed that only 32 percent of respondents have a favourable opinion of the second-in-command. Only 40 percent of the surveyed approve of Joe Biden's performance.

Brit26 'dysfunction and political infighting'. What does Harris expect if she persists in surrounding herself with low IQ African Americans? No doubt this honest and logical comment will vanish in a trice. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

us, joe biden, exodus, kamala harris