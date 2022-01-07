Registration was successful!
Live Video: NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting
Judge Expected to Drop Cuomo Groping Charge at Virtual Court Hearing
Judge Expected to Drop Cuomo Groping Charge at Virtual Court Hearing
Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by several women as well as negligence causing deaths in discharging infected patients to care... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International
Disgraced former New York state governor Andrew Cuomo will be in court today — only to have a charge for groping a former staff member dropped.Cuomo was set to appear remotely at at virtual hearing on Friday. But Albany County District Attorney David Soares indicated earlier in the week he would abandon the misdemeanour charges since he could not prove Brittany Commisso's accusations under current law.The attorney wrote that “statutory elements of New York law make this case impossible to prove.”Judge Holly Trexler said on Thursday the hearing would still have to go ahead.Commisso alleges Cuomo put his hand up her blouse and groped her at the governor's Executive Mansion in Albany in December 2020.On Tuesday she told the New York Post that Soares' decision not to pursue the case would deter “women from coming forward”.“I don’t think that it’s teaching anyone anything,” she said. “It’s not showing or proving a good message.”
new york, us, andrew cuomo, governor andrew cuomo

Judge Expected to Drop Cuomo Groping Charge at Virtual Court Hearing

16:32 GMT 07.01.2022
FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to depart in his helicopter after announcing his resignation in Manhattan, New York City
FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to depart in his helicopter after announcing his resignation in Manhattan, New York City
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by several women as well as negligence causing deaths in discharging infected patients to care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. But he is yet to face trial over any of those allegations.
Disgraced former New York state governor Andrew Cuomo will be in court today — only to have a charge for groping a former staff member dropped.
Cuomo was set to appear remotely at at virtual hearing on Friday. But Albany County District Attorney David Soares indicated earlier in the week he would abandon the misdemeanour charges since he could not prove Brittany Commisso's accusations under current law.
The attorney wrote that “statutory elements of New York law make this case impossible to prove.”
Judge Holly Trexler said on Thursday the hearing would still have to go ahead.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City. On the 128th day since the first confirmed case in New York and on the first day of phase 3 of the reopening, Gov. Cuomo asked New Yorkers to continue to be smart while citing the rise of infections in other states. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to Avoid Charges Over Nursing Home Death Count
4 January, 04:11 GMT
Commisso alleges Cuomo put his hand up her blouse and groped her at the governor's Executive Mansion in Albany in December 2020.
On Tuesday she told the New York Post that Soares' decision not to pursue the case would deter “women from coming forward”.
“I don’t think that it’s teaching anyone anything,” she said. “It’s not showing or proving a good message.”
