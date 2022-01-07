https://sputniknews.com/20220107/january-6-riot-exposed-americas-vulnerabilities-to-disinformation-ex-us-attorneys-say-1092081279.html

January 6 Riot Exposed America’s Vulnerabilities to Disinformation, Ex-US Attorneys Say

January 6 Riot Exposed America’s Vulnerabilities to Disinformation, Ex-US Attorneys Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Barrington M. Salmon - The storming of the US Capitol by a violent mob last January exposed how susceptible Americans are to... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-07T03:08+0000

2022-01-07T03:08+0000

2022-01-07T03:08+0000

us

opinion

capitol

capitol police

capitol building

riot

attorney

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092081251_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_805c923a79ce39f9feda0b83ee4075af.jpg

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden in his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Capitol attack condemned former President Donald Trump for "spreading a web of lies" about the 2020 election being stolen. Biden also called the storming of the Capitol an "armed insurrection."Chavis, who is also director of the Criminal Justice Program at Wake Forest University School of Law, citing recent polling, said a large percentage of Republicans believe Biden was not legitimately elected.Former US Assistant State Attorney in Broward County, Florida, David Cannady, said the US is still "very vulnerable," even without Trump at the forefront, but does not believe January 6 was a dry run for 2024.What concerned Americans should be watching, Cannady said, are the ways in which the Republican Party is institutionalizing voter suppression, the erasure of votes of Black and brown voters, Native Americans, Asians and young people who are likely to vote Democratic and using institutions like the courts to cement their power.Lack of Critical Thinking / ExtremismBLAQUESMITH Psychological Consultative Services President, Dr. Ramel Kweku Akyirefi Smith, told Sputnik the events of that day demonstrated that lack of critical thinking and in some cases, illiteracy, have become America's biggest vulnerability.Smith said anti-government sentiment, racial animus and the decision by Republicans in Congress and public officials in the states to use the co-called "Big Lie" to cement political control is what is driving the party at the moment.Smith lamented the erasure of subjects and programs that would enhance critical thinking."It’s a civil war, a fight for the soul of the country. It’s like a cancer. The disease stays dormant for a while and then comes back more aggressively than before. When you are unaware or ignore the signs, cancer will take you," Smith added. "The republic is weak now; we’re very vulnerable and the fact that Trump is contemplating another run shows idiocy of this country. The country is sick and more vulnerable than ever before."Renowned musician, composer and writer Aurora Flores told Sputnik she remains deeply concerned that the US will see a reoccurrence of this type of violence.Flores, a two-time Emmy Award winner, said America’s standing globally has been damaged by the coup attempt and the continuing attempts by Republicans and white nationalist extremists to undermine or overthrow the US government.She said it is mind-boggling and deeply infuriating that the participants who committed these acts have gotten incredibly light sentences.Flores also said there is no doubt the situation would have been different if the rioters were not white.The rioters, she added, carried mace, were fully armed, and wore uniforms."Everyone will end up killing each other," Flores warned. "I am very, very sad at what’s happening but most of all, I’m really terrified."

https://sputniknews.com/20220106/one-year-since-capitol-riot-obama-sanders-clinton-cruz-and-others-weigh-in-on-6-january-events-1092070718.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, opinion, capitol, capitol police, capitol building, riot, attorney